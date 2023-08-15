H-E-B Makes ‘Transformational Contribution’ to San Antonio Zoo

In an effort to support the San Antonio Zoo’s Generation Zoo master plan, Texas-based grocer H-E-B has donated $3 million to the zoo. The multi-year effort will fully transform the amenities, animal habitats and gathering areas at the zoo.

H-E-B and its Tournament of Champions Charitable Trust have made donations of $2 million and $1 million, respectively, to the zoo, which is already undertaking the first phase of its master plan. The gifts will support a new entrance and plaza, a world-class habitat that will support the return of gorillas to the zoo, and a 500-person capacity event center.

The zoo’s redesigned front entrance will feature H-E-B Plaza, which will reflect the unique sights, sounds and spirit of San Antonio, with murals from local artists, an elaborate fountain, an overhead trail system for lemurs and more. The plaza is currently under construction and is expected to open in November.

“As longtime supporters of San Antonio Zoo, H-E-B is excited to be a part of this transformative effort,” said Winell Herron, group VP of public affairs, diversity and environmental affairs. “We’re proud our gift will support the zoo’s vision to expand conservation and education opportunities while creating beautiful spaces that will continue to welcome families for generations to come.”

“H-E-B’s extraordinary gift of $3 million dollars to San Antonio Zoo is a truly transformational contribution,” said Tim Morrow, president and CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “This remarkable donation, one of the largest H-E-B has made in recent years, will empower the zoo to continue to grow and improve while creating inviting and accessible spaces for our community and visitors to enjoy.”

Continued Morrow: “With H-E-B’s unwavering support, the zoo will become an even more captivating and educational destination for families, children, and nature enthusiasts. We extend our deepest gratitude to H-E-B for their commitment to conservation and their dedication to improving the well-being of our local community.”

To further mark the donation, H-E-B is sponsoring free admission for teachers throughout August, as well as discounted admission for families on designated H-E-B Community Days as the school year begins. Community Days will run from Aug. 20-27, and guests can purchase tickets to the zoo for $8.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.