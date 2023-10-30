Martin’s Country Market Remodels Original Store

Martin's Country Market in Ephrata, Pa., has a new look. The independent, locally-owned grocer in Lancaster County recently completed an extensive exterior renovation and held a grand reopening on Oct. 26.

The store at 1717 W. Main Street features an entirely new façade, with two entrances and modern signage and lighting. According to a local media report, the project is pegged at nearly $1 million.

The facelift and festivities were timed with the grocer’s 40th anniversary celebration. The business can trace its roots to 1932, when farmer John F. Martin began selling poultry and produce to make ends meet. He later opened butcher shop and meat processing facility and added a grocery store in 1983. Today, the Martin family still owns and operates Martin’s Country Market and the John F. Martin & Sons, Inc. meat plant.

Pennsylvania State Rep. Keith Greiner was on hand for the ribbon cutting. “Martin’s prides itself in being Ephrata’s original hometown store, locally family owned and in the process of bringing another generation of Martins into leadership at this location,” he said.

To celebrate its business milestone and the official unveiling of the updated store, Martin’s is holding a 40th anniversary sale, featuring discounts across many categories and exclusive offers. Through Nov. 8, the independent grocer is also hosting several in-store promotions, including a breakfast celebration at the in-store café, all-you-can eat dinner specials and a Martin’s history book giveaway with a book signing by owner John Martin.

Martin’s Country Market is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. It is closed on Sundays.

