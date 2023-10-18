GALLERY: Wegmans’ New Store Opens in NYC

After months of anticipation, Wegmans Food Stores has finally opened its latest store, at Astor Place in the historic New York City neighborhood of Greenwich Village – its first in Manhattan and second in the New York metropolitan area. By the time the location opened its doors, shortly before 9 a.m., a sizable crowd had already gathered, some lured by the copious amounts of press generated in advance of the event or just sheer curiosity at all of the hubbub, others brought there by their fond memories of growing up or attending college near one of the legendary chain’s stores.

The interior of the nearly 90,000-square-foot store didn’t disappoint, with prepared food offerings galore on the main level, including vegan and vegetarian options, as well as an indulgent bakery department. An escalator ride down enabled first-time visitors to discover meat and seafood departments providing plenty of easy-to-prepare protein-based meal solutions and an authentic Japanese-style fish market with product flown in regularly from Tokyo, an expansive deli section, a craft beer section, and spacious aisles offering an abundance of center store items. Many of the products featured across the store were marketed under Wegmans’ well-regarded private brand.

The shopping experience was greatly enhanced by enthusiastic employees and the palpable excitement of the customers, many of whom were eagerly filling their carts. If opening day is any indication, the New York City Wegmans at Astor Place is off to a successful start.

Still to come is an eat-in Next Door by Wegmans restaurant that should provide an additional attraction for the store, which, because of its urban setting, has no parking but is conveniently located near subway and bus stops and rental bikes.

With its 53,000-plus employees, family-owned Wegmans operates more than 100 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Delaware, Maryland and Massachusetts. The company is No. 37 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Wegmans a Top Regional to watch in 2023 and one of this year’s 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.