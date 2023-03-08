Advertisement
Wegmans Enhances Pharmacy Access to Sensory-Impaired Shoppers

Regional supermarket chain introduces in-store auxiliary aids and accessibility options
Wegmans has introduceds auxiliary aids and accessibility options for customers with sensory disabilities.

To ensure that all of its shoppers receive quality customer service, regional grocer Wegmans Food Markets Inc. has introduced enhanced in-store pharmacy auxiliary aids and accessibility options for customers with sensory disabilities, including people who are deaf or hard of hearing and/or those with visual impairments.

Those aids and accessibility options include:

  • Video remote interpretation services in American Sign Language (ASL);
  • Video Relay Service (VRS) for the pharmacy to make and receive calls with customers using a customer’s video phone;
  • Inductive hearing loops at one release-to-patient register/pharmacy payment checkout and one counseling area in each in-store pharmacy;
  • Large-print prescription labels and counseling documentation;
  • Telephone Relay Service (TRS) and text telephone technology to make and receive calls with customers;
  • Aira.io app service that provides live, real-time visual information and descriptions by professional assistants for blind or low-vision individuals;
  • Informational materials, including a pharmacy accessibility checklist containing a description of accessibility options for customers;
  • Website information dedicated to listing these accessibility features; and
  • A pilot program at five New York Wegmans in-store pharmacies in Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo, offering ScripTalk audible prescription bottle/container identification labels.

“At Wegmans, we are committed to providing incredible customer service to all our shoppers,” said Linda Lovejoy, community relations manager for Wegmans. “Implementation of these in-store pharmacy auxiliary aids and accessibility options for customers with sensory disabilities helps us deliver on this commitment, giving our Deaf, hard-of-hearing, blind and low-vision customers industry-leading, enhanced access to effective communication at our in-store pharmacy locations.”

According to the J.D. Power "2022 U.S. Pharmacy Study," Wegmans ranked second among brick-and-mortar supermarket pharmacies, with a score of 754. The study was based on responses from 12,142 pharmacy customers who filled a prescription within 12 months, and was fielded from September 2021 through May 2022.

Family-owned Wegmans operates more than 100 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Delaware, Maryland and Massachusetts. The Rochester-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Wegmans a Top Regional for 2023.

