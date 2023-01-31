Advertisement
01/31/2023

Wegmans Cutting the Ribbon on New Virginia Store

Reston location set to open its doors Feb. 1
Wegmans Reston checkout
The Reston Wegmans store employs more than 425 people.

Wegmans Food Markets is ready to celebrate the opening of its latest location in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Reston, Va. The 85,000-square-foot store is the grocer’s 110th store overall and its 15th location in Virginia.

The Reston Wegmans, located at 11950 Hopper Street, employs approximately 425 team members and boasts 12 full-service checkout lanes, 14 self-checkouts and six additional self-checkout registers in the Market Café. Prepared food selections range from fresh sushi, poke bowls and Italian pizza to Asian-inspired cuisine, a self-serve coffee station and a self-serve soup area – all prepared by a 95-associate strong culinary staff.

The store also offers fresh produce, seafood and meat, as well as a full-service bakery, cheese shop and a wide selection of Latin, Asian, Indian, Korean, Caribbean, South American, British, German and Italian foods. The beer and wine department boasts more than 1,200 wines and approximately 500 varieties of domestic, craft and imported beers.

Wegmans Reston wine
Wegman's newest beer and wine department boasts 1,200 types of wine and more than 500 varieties of beer.

Well before the new store opening, Wegmans started creating connections in the Reston community. The grocer has sponsored and participated in several community events, including the annual Reston community yard sale and the Reston Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Additionally, five graduating seniors from two local high schools will each receive a $1,000 scholarship grant this spring, and the store is also donating $1,000 to the food pantry at South Lakes High School.

Wegmans Reston
The 85,000-square-foot Wegmans will officially make its debut at 9 a.m. on Feb. 1.

Wegmans representatives also met with local organizations and nonprofits to get a read on the community’s needs. “We all sat down together, and we asked them open-ended questions – what are the biggest needs in this area, how can we make the biggest impact, and what can we do for you?,” explained Reston Service Manager Amber Speziale.

Wegmans Reston
The Reston Wegmans is located at 11950 Hopper Street.

Meanwhile, Wegmans’ Manhattan location is set to open its doors in the second half of this year, and the retailer opened its first store in the state of Delaware, just outside Wilmington, in October. Wegmans also plans to open a new distribution center in Ashland, Va., later this year, and is actively looking for new team members for that location.

Family-owned Wegmans operates more than 100 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Delaware, Maryland and Massachusetts. The company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Wegmans as a Top Regional to watch in 2023.

