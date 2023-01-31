Wegmans Cutting the Ribbon on New Virginia Store

Wegmans Food Markets is ready to celebrate the opening of its latest location in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Reston, Va. The 85,000-square-foot store is the grocer’s 110th store overall and its 15th location in Virginia.

The Reston Wegmans, located at 11950 Hopper Street, employs approximately 425 team members and boasts 12 full-service checkout lanes, 14 self-checkouts and six additional self-checkout registers in the Market Café. Prepared food selections range from fresh sushi, poke bowls and Italian pizza to Asian-inspired cuisine, a self-serve coffee station and a self-serve soup area – all prepared by a 95-associate strong culinary staff.

The store also offers fresh produce, seafood and meat, as well as a full-service bakery, cheese shop and a wide selection of Latin, Asian, Indian, Korean, Caribbean, South American, British, German and Italian foods. The beer and wine department boasts more than 1,200 wines and approximately 500 varieties of domestic, craft and imported beers.