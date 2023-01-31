Wegmans Cutting the Ribbon on New Virginia Store
Well before the new store opening, Wegmans started creating connections in the Reston community. The grocer has sponsored and participated in several community events, including the annual Reston community yard sale and the Reston Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Additionally, five graduating seniors from two local high schools will each receive a $1,000 scholarship grant this spring, and the store is also donating $1,000 to the food pantry at South Lakes High School.
Wegmans representatives also met with local organizations and nonprofits to get a read on the community’s needs. “We all sat down together, and we asked them open-ended questions – what are the biggest needs in this area, how can we make the biggest impact, and what can we do for you?,” explained Reston Service Manager Amber Speziale.
Meanwhile, Wegmans’ Manhattan location is set to open its doors in the second half of this year, and the retailer opened its first store in the state of Delaware, just outside Wilmington, in October. Wegmans also plans to open a new distribution center in Ashland, Va., later this year, and is actively looking for new team members for that location.
Family-owned Wegmans operates more than 100 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Delaware, Maryland and Massachusetts. The company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Wegmans as a Top Regional to watch in 2023.