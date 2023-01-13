Wegmans Ramps Up Hiring With Virtual Event

As it prepares to open new stores in both Reston, Va., and New York City, Wegmans Food Markets is ready to fill management roles in those locations and across the rest of its eight-state footprint. The grocer will hold a virtual hiring event on Jan. 18 in an effort to bring on hundreds of hourly entry-level managers to support current and future growth.

Opportunities are available for management roles, including supervisors, shift leaders and department managers, in Wegmans stores, distribution centers and warehouses. Applicants that are not eligible for management positions may be considered for customer service roles, with the potential to grow into leadership positions in the future.

“We’re proud to offer meaningful opportunities at Wegmans at a time when job seekers are looking for a great company to enjoy a long-term career where they can learn and grow,” said Kevin Stickles, Wegmans SVP of human resources. “We pride ourselves on providing a fun, family atmosphere and we’re seeking people with a passion for food and serving others. We plan to fill these positions immediately, and we will continue to host interviews as long as needed after the event.”

The grocer plans to open a new distribution center in Ashland, Va., later this year, and is actively looking for new team members for that location. Wegmans offers competitive pay with regular increases, premium pay on Sundays and holidays, flexible scheduling, on-the-job training, a 401K retirement plan, an employee scholarship program, and other benefits.

“Wegmans is consistently ranked as one of the country’s best places to work and we attribute that to meeting the needs of our people through flexible scheduling, competitive pay and benefits, and a caring, friendly atmosphere,” said Stickles. “As our company continues to expand, we’re looking for talented people to fill positions at all locations, and we are committed to providing development tools and training to help our employees grow their career.”

Wegmans will open its store in Reston, Va., on Feb. 1, while its Manhattan location is set to open its doors in the second half of the year. The food retailer opened its first store in the state of Delaware, just outside Wilmington, in October.

Family-owned Wegmans operates more than 100 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Delaware, Maryland and Massachusetts. The company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Wegmans as a Top Regional to watch in 2023.