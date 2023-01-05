Which Food Retailers Have the Greatest Workplaces for Diversity?

Newsweek has released its “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity” list featuring numerous food retailers recognized for their commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment.

The publication, in cooperation with Plant-A Insights Group, used publicly available data, interviews with human resources professionals and a large-scale employee study to develop the list. Respondents were asked questions about corporate culture, working environment and more. The survey yielded more than 350,000 company reviews.

From these company reviews, Newsweek created the “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity” list of the 1,000 U.S. companies that employees say truly respect and value different kinds of people. The list helps job applicants, customers and potential business partners determine which businesses are serious about supporting a diverse workforce.

Newsweek grouped the winning companies by six main economic sectors and 34 industries. Food retailers that made the “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity” list for the Consumer sector, according to their ratings, are as follows:

5 Stars

Big Y Foods, Blue Apron, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Earth Fare and Publix Super Markets

4 1/2 Stars

Southeastern Grocers, Brookshire Grocery Co., Circle K, Costco, Giant Eagle, Harris Teeter, H-E-B, Target Corp., Trader Joe’s and Wegmans

4 Stars

C&K Market, CVS Health, Food Lion, Hy-Vee, Ingles Markets, Market Basket, Oliver’s Market, Raley’s, Stater Bros, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Whole Foods Market

“The work we do to support and celebrate our associates is an ongoing priority as part our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Linda Johnson, SVP, human resources and communications at Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion. “This recognition from Newsweek underscores the importance of making Food Lion a great place to work. Our associates are the heart of Food Lion and a reflection of the diverse towns and cities we serve.”

Newsweek points out that employing a wide variety of people who feel comfortable and respected isn’t a desirable perk — it’s simply good business, as workplaces filled with people of different worldviews are more creative, more innovative and generally make better decisions.

Food Lion’s parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.Big Y Foods Inc., Blue Apron, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Publix, Southeastern Grocers, Brookshire Grocery Co., Alimentation Couche-Tard (U.S., Circle K), Costco, Giant Eagle Inc., H-E-B, Target, Trader Joe’s Co., Wegmans Food Markets Inc., CVS Health, Hy-Vee Food Stores Inc., Ingles Markets Inc., Demoulas Super Markets Inc. (Market Basket), Raley’s Supermarkets, Stater Bros. Markets, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Amazon (Whole Foods) are Nos. 75, 99, 17, 12, 39, 63, 18, 19, 36, 16, 6, 27, 34, 7, 30, 58, 51, 48, 59, 5 and 2, respectively.