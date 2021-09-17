Best Food Retailers for Women to Work

As the COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately affected women, leading many to leave the workforce to care for children forced to stay home from school and loved ones in need of care, many companies are bolstering their efforts to create a more inclusive environment for female employees. Some of these companies, including three food retailers, are recognized by Great Place to Work in Fortune's Best Workplaces for Women 2021.

Described as a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work analyzed confidential employee surveys representing more than 5.6 million U.S. employees. Women were asked about experiences in their workplace based on their ability to reach their full potential and how their gender shapes those experiences. Great Place to Work then analyzed trends based on an organization’s size, industry and region.

This year’s list is made up of 75 large companies and 25 small and midsize businesses. Target Corp., Wegmans Food Markets and Publix Super Markets all made the large companies list.

Target ranked highest among food retailers, coming in at No. 13. Eighty-four percent of employees at Target said that it's a great place to work, compared with 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

Close behind retail maven Target was Wegmans, ranking No. 17 on the Best Workplaces for Women 2021.

Publix ranked No. 59.

“Publix recognizes the value of a diverse organization where all associates are supported and empowered in their roles and the strength women bring to the workplace,” said VP of Human Resources Marcy Benton. “Women are a large part of our Publix family, and we are proud that our inclusive culture is reflected in their responses.”

“These companies have made a commitment to fostering equity in the workplace. With the facts about gender inequity in mind, the Best Workplaces for Women braved the task of combatting gender inequity by ensuring their women employees feel safe, heard, challenged and valued,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Oakland, Calif. based Great Place to Work.

For the complete Best Workplaces for Women list, visit greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces/women/2021.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 1,900 locations. Family-owned Wegmans operates 106 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 35 the PG 100 list. Privately owned and operated by its more than 225,000 employees, Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix has more than 1,280 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The grocer is No. 11 on PG’s list.