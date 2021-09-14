Publix Outlines Efforts to Address Hunger

With Hunger Action Month now underway, Publix is sharing the ways in which it is working to combat food insecurity. The events of the past year have only exacerbated the problem of accessible, equitable food, the company notes.

Among other measures, Publix has ramped up the amount of food it donates to those in need. Since the start of the pandemic in spring 2020, the retailer has given more than 33 million pounds of produce to Feeding America Food Banks. The retailer has also focused on providing wholesome but unsalable produce, dairy, deli and meat items to food banks throughout its multi-state operating areas.

Campaigns sponsored by the retailer and its charitable arm, Publix Super Markets Charities, have also been put into place to alleviate hunger. In addition to a cash register campaign in the spring and a holiday campaign last winter, Publix is contributing $5.5 million in monetary support to 300 Feeding America Food Banks and other nonprofit groups during the month of September. Another Feeding More Together register campaign is set for Nov. 4-15.

“Having food on the table is an essential need that millions of people throughout our communities struggle with every day. As a food retailer, helping provide nourishing meals to our neighbors in need is at the heart of who we are,” said Todd Jones, CEO of Publix.

Echoed Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Chicago-based Feeding America: “Since the start of the pandemic, we have seen an increase in the number of people turning to Feeding America member food banks for help, many of them for the first time. We are incredibly grateful to Publix and Publix Super Markets Charities for finding new, innovative ways to help serve our neighbors and for their long-standing commitment to alleviating hunger.”

Privately owned and operated by its more than 225,000 employees, Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix has 1,281 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The grocer, which opened a GreenWise format in downtown Tampa in August, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.