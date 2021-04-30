Advertisement
04/30/2021

Publix Register Campaign Raises $10M for Regional Hunger Relief

Retailer raises funds to provide 100M meals for food banks throughout Southeast
Lynn Petrak
As the ongoing pandemic continues to impact communities, register campaigns from Publix help provide relief.

Publix Super Markets announced that its Feeding More Together program raised nearly $10 million this spring in support of food banks and other hunger relief organizations throughout the Southeast. The retail chain has partnered with Feeding America for the last several years to help alleviate hunger.  

Feeding More Together is one of Publix’s register campaigns that helps the grocery organization meet its goal of pledging $2 billion in food donations by 2030. The latest drive was a 12-day register campaign that began in in March. Customers donated nearly $5 million to support the effort, a dollar amount matched by Publix for the sum total of $10 million.

“As a food retailer, we believe that helping alleviate hunger by putting food on tables is where we can have our greatest impact,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “Through the generosity of our customers, we continue to be able to do good together by feeding more of our neighbors in need.”

Added Blake Thompson, chief supply chain officer for Feeding America: “Over a year into the pandemic, the number of people turning to food banks for assistance remains high. We are grateful for the continued support of Publix and its customers for providing food we need to serve our communities."

Privately owned and operated by its more than 200,000 employees, Lakeland, Florida-based Publix has 1,239 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

