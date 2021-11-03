Publix Donates Produce to People in Need

Publix Super Markets continues to aid those in its community suffering from food insecurity by launching a new program, Feeding More Together. The program will support food banks throughout the Southeast in two ways: with produce purchased by Publix from Southeastern farmers and delivered directly to food banks, and with nonperishable food items funded by customer donations at the register.

Last year, in response to COVID-19, Publix implemented a program to buy surplus produce from farmers and distribute it directly to Feeding America member food banks throughout the Southeast — more than 18 million pounds of produce in total. Feeding More Together extends the company’s commitment to providing produce to Feeding America member food banks.

“The pandemic created unprecedented need in our country, and it was a privilege to help Feeding America member food banks across the Southeast through our farmers and families program,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “As we look ahead, our new program, Feeding More Together, allows us to partner with our generous customers to do good together for our communities, with Publix providing produce and customers providing food banks the additional items their clients need most.”

Publix customers can help the retailer serve those in need by donating any dollar amount at the register. Those customer donations will be given to local food banks in the form of retail dollars for credits allowing them to select various nonperishable food items they most need to serve their clients. Each dollar donated at the register will be matched by Publix to purchase produce from farmers and donate it to Feeding America member food banks.

While the majority of items donated to food banks typically consist of nonperishable items due to longer shelf life, nutritious produce is a welcome and needed item for those suffering food insecurity — especially during the pandemic as more people are looking to stay healthy via the foods they eat.

A Visionary Partner of Feeding America, Publix has worked to alleviate hunger for many years. Since 2009, Publix has donated more than $2 billion in food to people in need and has pledged an additional $2 billion in food donations over the next 10 years. Additionally, over 11 years, Publix’s register campaigns in support of hunger alleviation have resulted in almost $96 million in food donations.

Last December, the retailer supported Florida’s Feeding America food banks with donations of pasta, canned vegetables, canned beans, cereal and boxed potatoes, just in time for the holidays.

Since 2015, Publix Super Markets Charities, which supports nonprofits in Publix’s operating area, has donated more than $27 million to Feeding America and its member food banks.

Chicago-based Feeding America is the nationwide network of 200-plus food banks that leads the fight against hunger in the United States. It provides food to more than 46 million people through 60,000 food pantries and meal programs in communities across America.

Privately owned and operated by its more than 225,000 employees, Lakeland, Florida-based Publix has 1,268 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The grocer opened a new store concept in Tampa, Florida, in December. It recently reported sales for its fourth quarter of $11.2 billion, a 14.8% increase from $9.8 billion in 2019. The company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.