Publix to Open 1st Store in Kentucky in 2023

Publix Super Markets Inc. has signed a lease for its first store in Kentucky. The Louisville store will be located at the northwest corner of Terra Crossing Boulevard and Old Henry Road in Jefferson County. The Terra Crossing shopping center will include a 55,702-square-foot Publix supermarket and an adjacent Publix Liquors — the first outside the state of Florida — that will sell beer, wine and spirits.

According to the company, the grand-opening date has yet to be determined and will depend on various factors, among them permitting and completion of the store’s construction. However, the store is expected to open during the fourth quarter of 2023.

“Being company owners, Publix associates are committed to providing the highest level of service and quality products to exceed our customers’ expectations,” noted Publix CEO Todd Jones. “Moving into Kentucky is a natural progression for our company, and we are excited to serve and be a part of this vibrant community.”

Kentucky will be the grocer’s eighth state of operation.

Privately owned and operated by its more than 225,000 employees, Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix has 1,281 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The grocer, which opened a GreenWise format in downtown Tampa in August, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.