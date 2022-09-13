Wegmans Ditches Self-Scanning App

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is dropping its pandemic-era mobile app that allowed shoppers to scan and bag items during their shopping trip. Developed in 2019 and ramped up during the height of COVID-19 safety protocols and practices, the retailer’s Scan app is being discontinued after Sept. 18 due to shoplifting losses.

The company released a statement to customers explaining the decision. “Early in the pandemic, we quickly rolled out our Scan app to provide a contactless in-store shopping option. Scan users have told us they love the app and the convenience it offers. Unfortunately, the losses we are experiencing prevent us from continuing to make it available in its current state,” the announcement read.

Customers quickly lamented the discontinuing on social media posts. “I loved that app, but inside I knew it was too good to be true,” commented one shopper on a local news station’s page. Posted another: “I loved that app. Loved that I could bag my own groceries as I went. Also loved the convenience of getting through the register so quickly.”

Although this particular app is being retired, frictionless shopping will be a part of the Wegmans’ customer experience, the retailer's statement continued: “We’ve learned a lot and we will continue to introduce new digital solutions to streamline your shopping experience for the future.”

The grocer is working on new digital solutions at a time of continued growth. Wegmans announced this week that it is hiring and training team members for 250 part-time positions at its new store in Reston, Va. That 85,000-square-foot store is set to open its doors in early 2023. Wegmans is also putting the finishing touches on a new Wegmans Food Market at New York City’s Astor Place.

Family-owned Wegmans operates over 100 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.