Wegmans Gets Ready to Welcome Guests in Delaware

Wegmans Food Markets is putting the finishing touches on its first location in the state of Delaware. The Wilmington store, situated at the intersection of Lancaster Pike and Barley Mill Road in New Castle County, is expected to open Oct. 26.

This location, and two other small-format stores opening this year, will be about 84,000 square feet. The Delaware location will also serve as the anchor in a mixed-use development with other retail stores, offices, townhomes and apartments.

The grocer is still looking to fill 185 part-time positions across the store, including roles in foodservice, stocking, perishable departments and maintenance. Hiring for full-time jobs began earlier this year and is ongoing for select openings.

“The most important qualification is a willingness to learn and grow. Though the opening is still a few months away, new employees begin training soon after they’re hired so that when we open the doors, they’re knowledgeable about our offerings and ready to provide incredible customer service,” said Jared Fedor, Wilmington store manager. “Wegmans has a long-standing reputation as an exceptional employer, with tremendous opportunity for career growth and development.”

According to Wegmans, the location will employ about 450 people, most of which will be new to the company and hired locally, and it will include a Market Café, coffee shop and the family-friendly The Burger Bar. The grocer offers an employee scholarship program, which has awarded more than $130 million in college tuition assistance to more than 42,500 employees.

The grocer is in growth mode throughout the Northeast, and will also make its grand entrance into New York’s Long Island with a 100,000-square-foot location set for construction in Lake Grove. The grocer has yet to establish a timeline for construction and opening of that site, but did open its first Washington, D.C., location in July.

Family-owned Wegmans operates over 100 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 34 on The PG100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.