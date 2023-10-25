Heritage Grocers Growing Texas Footprint

Specialty ethnic food retailer Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is expanding its footprint in Dallas. HGG banner El Rancho Supermercado, which was acquired in June 2023, will celebrate the opening of its 29th store, bringing its parent company’s total store count to 114. Located at 2314 West Illinois Avenue, the new store measures about 18,000 square feet.

“The opening of this store will be a homecoming for me, and I am thrilled that Heritage is expanding its presence in my home state of Texas with the opening of El Rancho Supermercado’s 29th store,” noted Doug Sanders, chairman and CEO of Ontario, Calif.-based HGG. “We strive to deliver an exceptional shopping experience where our customers will find a wide assortment of fresh and authentic products reflective of their local community.”

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Oct. 25 at 8:00 a.m. and included remarks from local dignitaries and elected officials, along with live mariachis. Customers were offered fresh pan dulce, coffee and goodie bags for the first 500 visitors.

[Read more: “Heritage Grocers Joins Upside Digital Marketplace”]

The new Dallas location features:

A produce department with a wide array of ripe, seasonal fruits and vegetables from the United States and Latin America at affordable prices.

A full-service meat department with fresh cuts of beef, pork, and chicken cut daily, in addition to a large seafood selection.

An authentic Mexican cocina (kitchen) where customers can find carnitas, tamales, taquería classics and enjoy Daily Deal options.

A bakery stocked with specialty pastries, desserts, cakes, pan dulce and bolillos baked fresh daily.

A palapa (juice bar) offering refreshing agua frescas.

A full selection of piñatas and balloons for all occasions.

The store will be open daily from 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

HGG operates in six states – California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas and Illinois – with a total of 57 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.