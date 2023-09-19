Heritage Grocers Joins Upside Digital Marketplace

Heritage Grocers Group, parent company of Cardenas Markets, El Rancho Supermercado and Tony’s Fresh Market, has forged a partnership with digital marketplace Upside. Cardenas has worked with Upside since July 2021, but under the new partnership, the collaboration will now include El Rancho and Tony’s.

“Cardenas Markets’ partnership with Upside has had a positive impact on our business, but more importantly has provided our customers even greater value, convenience and savings,” noted Adam Salgado, chief marketing officer at Ontario, Calif.-based Heritage Grocers Group, adding that the company “has a longstanding tradition of serving diverse communities with top-quality products and service. Our continued partnership with Upside allows us to further this tradition while harnessing cutting-edge technology.”

According to a March 2023 case study, Upside has driven a nearly 86.7% increase across all consumer segments at Cardenas, both on and off the Upside app, with 35% comprising entirely new shoppers to the grocer’s locations. These customers have resulted in $1.5 million in incremental profit and 67% lifetime ROI from Upside.

“Heritage Grocers Group is dedicated to innovating in the grocery retail industry and continually exploring new ways to attract more customers to their stores,” said Tyler Renaghan, VP of retail at Washington, D.C.-based Upside. “Our approach – which helps customers get more value from their everyday purchases while retailers earn extra profit – is a guaranteed way to attract new visitors and keep the regulars coming back for more. We’re genuinely excited about expanding this strategy to Heritage Grocers Group’s other brands, ensuring their stores continue to thrive with satisfied shoppers.”

Upside’s mobile app and partner apps provide a platform for retail partners to reach 30 million potential customers, boosting the business’ chances of tapping into on-the-go demand. Earlier this month, the company revealed that it has embarked on a series of product and brand identity changes, including mobile payment options and a refreshed logo, with the aim of enhancing food retailer and user experiences.

Specialty and ethnic food retailer Heritage Grocers Group operates in six states – California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Kansas and Illinois – with 57 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 28 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.