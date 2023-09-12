Upside Expands Into Mobile Payments

Fintech company Upside has embarked on a series of product and brand identity changes, including mobile payment options and a refreshed logo, to enhance food retailer and user experiences.

Following a year of successful testing and positive consumer feedback, Upside’s mobile payment option generates a $20 million run rate in retailer sales, according to the retailer. The option will launch to all Upside users and additional leading food retailers in the coming weeks.

Users will be able to enjoy a seamless, secure mobile payment process and a quicker cash-back experience, leading to increased satisfaction. These enhancements drive improved user engagement and retention, providing grocers with more opportunities to earn incremental profit. The number of participating retailers has doubled since last year, reaching a total of 100,000 retailers on the Upside platform.

Meanwhile, the company’s refreshed branding encompasses a revitalized visual identity, an updated mission statement, and a new website to enhance the experience for retailers and users engaging with the platform.

“While our core remains unchanged, our company’s product evolution and rebranding signify the strides we are taking in this new phase of growth, and our unwavering dedication to delivering enhanced value with even greater speed. Because when Upside finds and delivers the lost value between buyer and seller, each gets more and we create more value for the entire ecosystem,” said Alex Skinner, co-founder and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based Upside.

Since it was founded in 2016, Upside has partnered with more than 100,000 grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and convenience stores nationwide, giving 30 million consumers access to its offers via its own app and partner apps. Earlier in the month, business publication Inc. Magazine revealed that Upside had secured a spot on the Inc. 5000 Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the second consecutive year. In this year’s ranking, Upside took the 1,292nd spot.