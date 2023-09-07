Game-Changing Tech Updates at Instacart

Food retailers can also check out new marketing and merchandising capabilities available on the latest version of Instacart Storefront. For instance, they can create shoppable digital flyers and use the self-service feature that allows anyone to become an e-commerce administrator.
In addition to the new Storefront tools, Instacart announced several updates to its Caper Cart, which is a smart cart deployed by retailers like Bristol Farms, Schnucks, ShopRite and Fairway Market. Here, too, AI is a difference-maker, improving the speed and precision of the carts’ cameras and weight sensors. Moreover, customers can now order items like deli trays directly from their cart during their trip to a physical store, thanks to Instacart's FoodStorm order management solution.
Instacart’s team has been busy adding other features to the Caper Cart, like the ability to offer shoppers in-store rewards for completing actions such as adding certain items to the cart, trying the cart for the first time or logging into a loyalty cart. To help retailers manage the carts, the company has created a Caper Cart dock where the carts can be stored and charged in a stacked way.
The tech upgrades come at a pivotal time in the retail season, as grocers ramp up for the holidays. “AI-powered conversational search helps customers plan their holiday meals by surfacing recipes for the whole family and suggestions for when you need one more dish on the table. In-Store mode helps people move through their holiday shop faster than ever, ensuring they don’t forget anything on their list, and that specific ingredients – like canned pumpkin for Thanksgiving pie – are in stock at their local grocer,” noted McIntosh. “With Caper Carts, we’re enabling customers to skip the line and order their prepared foods and baked goods directly from the cart with our new FoodStorm integration, in turn helping retailers promote their unique prepared food offerings. We’re excited to make these capabilities available just in time for the holidays.”
In other news, Instacart shared this week that it has added a new Instacart for Shopify app that allows CPG brands on Shopify to access Instacart Ads. The app helps merchants track their overall sales on Instacart, create an Instacart Ads manager account and view high-level ads performance metrics.
Indeed, it’s been a high-profile time for Instacart, which filed for a proposed IPO on Aug. 25. In its filing, the grocery tech company underscored the point that it has been profitable for five straight quarters and shared that CPG heavy-hitter PepsiCo has agreed to purchase $175 million of its stock.
San Francisco-based Instacart partners with more than 1,400 national, regional and local retail banners to deliver from 80,000-plus stores across more than 14,000 cities in North America.