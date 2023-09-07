Game-Changing Tech Updates at Instacart

There’s been a lot of talk about creating seamless experiences for consumers in the omnichannel. Now, Instacart is walking the walk by connecting digital and in-store shopping through major enhancements to its Instacart Storefront and Caper Cart solutions.

“For the last decade, we’ve been focused on bringing grocers online – and with these latest solutions, we're demonstrating our commitment to delivering an omnichannel retail enablement platform – unifying the online and in-store experience. We’re extending the power of AI to enable personalized shopping experiences for all grocery customers – regardless of whether they’re shopping in-store or online,” David McIntosh, Instacart's VP and general manager of connected stores, told Progressive Grocer.

To McIntosh’s point, the changes take Instacart’s already-sophisticated grocery data to the next level through artificial intelligence (AI). For example, AI-powered conversational search has been added to Instacart's Storefront digital commerce platform. Users can ask questions directly into the search bar on a retailer's storefront and get a fast, accurate answer through the combination of OpenAI’s ChatGPT models and Instacart’s own product data and AI models.

According to McIntosh, the new chat-based search helps shoppers explore a wider range of products from grocers’ catalogs that align with their preferences. “Over time, we believe this will result in larger basket sizes and more engaged customers for the retailers and brands we work with,” he declared.

In his interview with PG, the Instacart exec emphasized the fact that the Storefront feature can benefit – and is being used by – grocers of all sizes and scales. “Instacart Storefront is available in two tiers, enabling grocers of every size to build their online business. Storefront makes it easy for retailers to build e-commerce storefronts quickly and fulfill orders through our shopper community, and Storefront Pro is designed for retailers seeking enterprise-grade customization,” he explained.

Another new Storefront feature is an “In-Store” mode, which helps shoppers at physical stores determine what’s in stock and access important information about items on their shopping list. Customers can also sort items by aisle, find in-store promotions and discounts and get product recommendations. In turn, retailers can leverage the information to better understand their omnichannel shoppers. Early grocery adopters of this capability include Food Bazaar, Gelson’s and Stew Leonard's; the In-Store mode is also being tested in the Instacart app.