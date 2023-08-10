Instacart Now Accepts SNAP Online in All States

With the addition of Alaska to its service area, Instacart has become the first online marketplace to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Instacart recently teamed up with the Safeway banner of Albertsons Cos. to offer e-grocery purchases for SNAP customers at seven store locations in Alaska.

As with consumers in other areas, shoppers in that state can order groceries for delivery or pickup as soon as 30 minutes. Customers can also take part in a discounted Instacart+ membership for SNAP participants.

Its new state-to-state coverage means that Instacart now reaches nearly 95% of U.S. SNAP households through partnerships with more than 120 retail banners across 10,000-plus stores. Nearly 42 million people are enrolled in SNAP, according to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The grocery tech company, which first offered SNAP benefits in the digital space in 2020, previously announced its commitment to bring SNAP online in every state, a goal that that become even more of a priority with the end of emergency COVID-19 allotments earlier this year. “Our mission is to create a world where everyone has access to the food they love. By expanding online SNAP acceptance to all 50 states, we’re delivering on our mission by modernizing access and connecting more communities to affordable and nutritious foods,” said Dani Dudeck, Instacart’s chief corporate affairs officer. “Now SNAP families in every state can enjoy the benefits of online grocery from a variety of local retailers that meet their unique tastes, needs and personal budgets. We’re proud to have reached this landmark alongside USDA, state agencies, and our retail partners across the country, and we look forward to continuing this work to ensure every family can access the food they need to thrive.”

As Dudeck noted, Instacart and USDA have been partners since the launch of online SNAP benefits. “USDA is committed to ensuring every family has access to affordable, nutritious food, and we recognize the important role of private sector leaders in expanding equitable access to SNAP online shopping,” added Stacy Dean, the agency’s Deputy Under Secretary for Food, Nutrition and Consumer Services. “Such partnerships strengthen our collective commitment to advancing President Biden’s National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition and Health.”

Stephen Menaquale, SVP e-commerce for Albertsons, said that the addition of the retailer’s stores in Alaska marks a milestone in the effort to improve food access and nutrition. “At Albertsons Co., we’re committed to solving for food insecurity, and we want to ensure that all our local communities can shop from our banners, regardless of access to a physical store. Through our partnership with Instacart, we offer SNAP recipients same-day delivery and help overcome mobility challenges, including physical disability and lack of transportation, to better serve our customers,” he remarked.

San Francisco-based Instacart partners with more than 1,200 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 80,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores in 34 states. The company is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Albertsons was also named to PG’s Retailers of the Century list.