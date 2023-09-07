Giant Eagle and Instacart Rolling Out Same-Day Delivery Chainwide

Giant Eagle and Instacart have joined forces to offer same-day delivery in as fast as an hour from more than 200 grocery stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana and Maryland. Giant Eagle will use Instacart’s technologies to provide customers access to products in its stores and to integrate its myPerks loyalty program into the Instacart app. The service is now available to Instacart customers in central Ohio and Indianapolis and will roll out to all Giant Eagle and Market District stores in the future.

“Our partnership with Instacart makes ordering groceries from Giant Eagle more convenient than ever, whether customers choose to use our longstanding company-led curbside pickup and delivery service or Instacart’s popular platform,” noted Graham Watkins, Giant Eagle’s EVP, chief information and supply chain officer. “We always want to think like those we aim to serve, and we recognize that many shoppers have come to rely on Instacart for their grocery needs. This partnership ensures that customers across all our markets have access to our stores regardless of how they choose to shop with us.”

Giant Eagle other shopping innovations include its weekly circular, which can be accessed in either printed or digital form, and myPerks, which awards perks that can be redeemed for discounts on either groceries or fuel. By offering online grocery ordering in two distinct ways, Giant Eagle enables customers to choose between having groceries selected by trained associates as part of the retailer's proprietary service or the immediacy of having groceries delivered to their homes in as fast as an hour via Instacart.

Same-day delivery is currently available on the Instacart app from 20-plus Giant Eagle and Market District supermarkets across central Ohio and Carmel, Indiana, and will roll out to all Giant Eagle and Market District locations in the future. Further, plans call for Instacart customers in Ohio to be able to order alcohol online for delivery from participating Giant Eagle and Market District locations in the next few months.

“The customer demand for Giant Eagle same-day delivery was loud and clear to us, and we’re incredibly excited to welcome them to the Instacart app,” said Instacart Chief Business Officer Chris Rogers. “As the only marketplace to expand chainwide with Giant Eagle, we’re proud to help serve their customers in a new way. We look forward to deepening our partnership and launching even more services for Giant Eagle customers using Instacart’s technology.”

To shop from Giant Eagle and Market District for same-day delivery via Instacart, customers can go online or choose the Giant Eagle or Market District storefront on the Instacart app. For all orders, an Instacart shopper will pick and deliver the order within the customer’s selected delivery time frame.

Giant Eagle operates approximately 480 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The Pittsburgh-based company is No. 40 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company as one of its Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.

San Francisco-based Instacart partners with more than 1,400 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 80,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace.