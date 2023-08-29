Giant Eagle Appoints New CEO

Bill Artman has been named to the chief executive position at Midwestern retailer Giant Eagle. Artman, who has been with the company for nearly 40 years, had filled the role on an interim basis following the departure of Laura Karet in March.

Artman has served in various executive leadership roles during his time with Giant Eagle, including as president of supermarkets, EVP and senior VP retail operations. According to the company, Artman has focused on putting the customer at the center of its efforts over the past five months.

“Bill already has made a tremendous impact in his interim role, giving the board confidence that he is the right leader to take Giant Eagle to new heights,” said Bart Friedman, chair of the company’s board of directors. “We are pleased to officially welcome him as CEO.”

Continued Friedman: “Over the past five months Bill has established a new business strategy and assembled a strong executive leadership team comprised of an accomplished group of professionals with decades of relevant experience who have both a keen understanding of the company’s unique standing as a multi-format retailer and a strong vision for its future. Combined with Bill’s unique understanding of the history and heritage of the business and markets in which it operates, we are confident this leadership team will carry the company into many new chapters of success.”

Efforts already underway by Artman include returning a revamped weekly circular to mailboxes in Pittsburgh and Cleveland; reintroducing the Price Lock promotion; Free Coffee Monday at GetGo; new and expanded personalized savings through the company’s myPerks loyalty platform; and the rollout of a new team member perks and discount program.

“I’m humbled and honored by the opportunity to lead the company that I’ve been a part of almost four decades, while working alongside thousands of exceptional and talented Team Members,” said Artman. “My focus is, and always has been, on delivering for our customers and neighborhoods in which we operate, while providing the support our Team Members need so they can deliver the best experience possible for our customers no matter how they choose to shop with us.”

In addition to Artman’s appointment, a spate of executive moves was also announced by Giant Eagle. Terri Micklin has been promoted to EVP, president of GetGo; Jim Tsipakis has taken on the role of EVP, president of supermarkets and pharmacy; and Dave Burnworth has been promoted to EVP, CFO. Additionally, Graham Watkins has been promoted to EVP, chief information and supply chain officer; and Justin Weinstein has taken over the role of EVP, chief strategy and marketing officer.

"Terri, Jim, Dave, Graham, and Justin have consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and a deep commitment to our customers,” said Artman. “Their expanded roles within the organization will undoubtedly strengthen our ability to deliver meaningful everyday value and an exceptional omnichannel shopping experience for our customers in an environment that recognizes and rewards our Team Members."

Giant Eagle operates approximately 480 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The Pittsburgh-based company is No. 40 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company as one of its Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.