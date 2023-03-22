Cardenas Markets Gets New CEO

Heritage Grocers Group has promoted Eric Stover to the position of division CEO of Hispanic grocer Cardenas Markets. In his new role, Stover will continue to report directly to Doug Sanders, chairman and CEO of Heritage Grocers Group, Cardenas’ parent company.

“Eric’s promotion to division CEO supports the company’s strategy and overall growth plan,” said Sanders. “Serving as chief merchandising officer for Cardenas since 2020, he led multiple successful initiatives focused on meeting and expanding our customer’s evolving food preferences while optimizing their shopping experiences, both in-store and online. Eric is a strong leader with extensive experience and vision, and I am confident that he will do an excellent job leading the exceptional team at Cardenas Markets.”

With Stover installed as Cardenas CEO, Sanders will allocate more of his time to executing the Heritage Grocers Group’s expansion strategy across its entire portfolio of companies.

Stover joined Cardenas in March 2020, bringing more than 35 years of food industry experience to the grocery store chain. Before joining Cardenas, he held leadership roles in merchandising and operations for such food retailers as Wild Oats, Henry’s Farmers Market and Sprouts Farmers Market. He also held senior roles with wholesale and distribution companies, including United Natural Foods (UNFI) and KeHE Distributors. Stover studied business administration and psychology at the University of Texas at Arlington. He also sits on the board of directors for the Western Association of Food Chains and participates in the Food Industry Round Table for Olive Crest.

Ontario, Calif.-based Heritage Grocers Group is a specialty and ethnic food retailer operating in four states – California, Nevada, Arizona and Illinois – with 57 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 20 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.

Providence, R.I.-based UNFI, the largest publicly traded grocery distributor in America, is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market, with approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide, is No. 53 on PG’s list.