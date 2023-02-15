Heritage Grocers Group Appoints Ted Frumkin SVP of Store Development

Heritage Grocers Group, the parent company of Cardenas Markets and Tony’s Fresh Market, has named Ted Frumkin SVP of store development. Reporting directly to Chief Administrative Officer Prabash Coswatte, Frumkin will oversee the company’s strategic real estate development and growth initiatives.

“Ted is an exceptional real estate executive with extensive experience in new store development, project management, procurement and financial analysis,” noted Coswatte. “Ted will play a critical role in driving growth across all Heritage Grocers Group banners.”

As president and CEO of Scottsdale, Ariz.-based TBF Strategic Realty Advisors, Frumkin has provided real estate guidance to Cardenas since 2020.

Before joining Cardenas Markets, Frumkin was group VP of real estate and construction at The Fresh Market. He was also chief development officer for Sprouts Farmers Markets and VP of Real Estate for Staples Inc. Frumkin additionally held real estate leadership roles at Rubio’s Restaurants, Office Depot, Wal-Mart Stores and Taco Bell. Frumkin earned an MBA with a concentration in finance from Florida International University and a bachelor of fine arts degree from Texas Christian University.

Ontario, Calif.-based Heritage Grocers Group is a specialty ethnic food retailer that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items. It currently operates in four states – California, Nevada, Arizona and Illinois – with a total of 57 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 20 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.

Based in Greensboro, N.C., The Fresh Market, operating 159 stores in 22 states, is No. 78 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market, with approximately 31,000 associates and about 380 stores in 23 states, is No. 53 on PG’s list, while Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1.