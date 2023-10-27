Advertisement
10/27/2023

RoNetco Supermarkets Debuts ShopRite in North Jersey

Sussex location marks operator's 9th location in Garden State
Marian Zboraj
Digital Editor
Image
True Value Hardware at Shoprite
The new Sussex supermarket is a unique one-stop-shop, with the first of its kind hardware selection in a ShopRite store.

ShopRite celebrated the grand opening of its newest state-of-the-art, full-service supermarket in New Jersey, the ShopRite of Sussex at 1 Wiebel Plaza, on Oct. 25. 
 
The ShopRite of Sussex is owned by RoNetco Supermarkets Inc., a family-owned company with nearly a century in the grocery business. It now operates nine ShopRite stores in northwestern New Jersey. The new ShopRite offers customers a one-stop-shop experience with a wide selection of groceries, including ShopRite’s Bowl & Basket, Wholesome Pantry, and Paperbird Own Brands; locally sourced foods; and a variety of fresh-prepared and restaurant-style meals. It also features the first-of-its-kind hardware selection in a ShopRite store for all of the home improvement DIYers. 

“RoNetco Supermarkets has a long history of commitment to the communities where our ShopRite stores operate, and we look forward to officially becoming a part of the great Sussex community,” said Dominick J. Romano, co-president and COO of Ledgewood, N.J.-based RoNetco Supermarkets.

With an emphasis on reducing its eco-footprint, the new ShopRite of Sussex features energy-efficient refrigeration and lighting, with LED lighting throughout the store and its parking lot.

Image
Shoprite Meat Department
Certified journeyman butchers can custom-cut meat for customers at the full-service meat department.

Other standout departments include the fresh walk-in Seafood Market. Uniquely designed as a temperature-controlled in-store market, the department offers customers a wide variety of fresh seafood delivered daily. Seafood specialists at the counter can help with selection and recipe ideas, and steam orders for free while customers shop.
 
The ShopRite of Sussex is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. The store will employ more than 250 full- and part-time associates.

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, N.J. Wakefern comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 360-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people. The company is No. 29 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

