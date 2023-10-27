RoNetco Supermarkets Debuts ShopRite in North Jersey

ShopRite celebrated the grand opening of its newest state-of-the-art, full-service supermarket in New Jersey, the ShopRite of Sussex at 1 Wiebel Plaza, on Oct. 25.



The ShopRite of Sussex is owned by RoNetco Supermarkets Inc., a family-owned company with nearly a century in the grocery business. It now operates nine ShopRite stores in northwestern New Jersey. The new ShopRite offers customers a one-stop-shop experience with a wide selection of groceries, including ShopRite’s Bowl & Basket, Wholesome Pantry, and Paperbird Own Brands; locally sourced foods; and a variety of fresh-prepared and restaurant-style meals. It also features the first-of-its-kind hardware selection in a ShopRite store for all of the home improvement DIYers.

“RoNetco Supermarkets has a long history of commitment to the communities where our ShopRite stores operate, and we look forward to officially becoming a part of the great Sussex community,” said Dominick J. Romano, co-president and COO of Ledgewood, N.J.-based RoNetco Supermarkets.

[Read more: "PHOTO GALLERY: Wegmans’ New Store Opens in NYC"]

With an emphasis on reducing its eco-footprint, the new ShopRite of Sussex features energy-efficient refrigeration and lighting, with LED lighting throughout the store and its parking lot.