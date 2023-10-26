New H-E-B Opens in Houston Suburb

Texas-based grocer H-E-B opened its newest store, H-E-B Manvel, on Oct. 25. Located at 17119 Highway in Manvel, the new store serves as an anchor for the city’s new Town Center.

The location has the honor of being the first store just south of Houston to feature the retailer’s True Texas BBQ restaurant, which provides all-natural meats slow smoked in-house over natural Texas oak wood, along with sides such as brisket beans, creamed corn and homestyle potato salad.

Throughout the 106,000-square-foot store, customers will also find a wide selection of national brands, as well as products from the H-E-B family of brands like Field & Future by H-E-B, whose offerings are made without harsh chemicals and are eco-friendly. This growing line of more than 100 household and personal care products features hypoallergenic formulas, biodegradable ingredients, recyclable packaging, and more. Also, Higher Harvest by H‑E‑B was created for consumers adhering to various dietary lifestyles, weather it be a plant-based, carb-conscious or gluten-free diet.