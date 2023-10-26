New H-E-B Opens in Houston Suburb
Other offerings include a large assortment of Texas-made products; a Healthy Living department featuring 96 bulk food bins; made in-store fresh-squeezed juices, and freshly made guacamole, along with pre-cut fruit-and-vegetable party trays; fresh sushi, fried rice and noodle bowls, poke bowls, and hot sushi items made daily in-store; a full-service scratch bakery and tortilleria; and a certified wine steward to create the perfect pairings.
The location also features a full-service H-E-B Fuel station.
“My team and I look forward to providing our neighbors with convenient, quality shopping experiences and solutions. This community is undergoing tremendous growth and it’s rewarding to support it,” said Malcolm Donald MacKenzie III, H-E-B Manvel top store leader.
In celebration of the grand opening, H-E-B will donate $5,000 each to Alvin ISD READy Program and the J.B. Hensler College & Career Academy Culinary Arts Program. The READy Program is a family-oriented initiative designed to equip parents of preschoolers with pre-literacy tools and resources by providing a range of engaging activities to share at home, fostering a love for learning and reading from an early age. The Culinary Arts Program provides students with hands-on experience in various careers in the foodservice industry, including catering, restaurant management, food preparation, baking and pastry.
The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named H-E-B one of its best regional grocery chains in America.