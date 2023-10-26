Image
H-E-B Manvel
10/26/2023

New H-E-B Opens in Houston Suburb

106,000-square-foot store anchors Manvel’s Town Center
Marian Zboraj
Digital Editor
H-E-B Manvel is filled aisle to aisle with conveniences, amenities and the vast selection that customers have come to expect from the Texas-based grocer.

Texas-based grocer H-E-B opened its newest store, H-E-B Manvel, on Oct. 25. Located at 17119 Highway in Manvel, the new store serves as an anchor for the city’s new Town Center. 

The location has the honor of being the first store just south of Houston to feature the retailer’s True Texas BBQ restaurant, which provides all-natural meats slow smoked in-house over natural Texas oak wood, along with sides such as brisket beans, creamed corn and homestyle potato salad.

Throughout the 106,000-square-foot store, customers will also find a wide selection of national brands, as well as products from the H-E-B family of brands like Field & Future by H-E-B, whose offerings are made without harsh chemicals and are eco-friendly. This growing line of more than 100 household and personal care products features hypoallergenic formulas, biodegradable ingredients, recyclable packaging, and more. Also, Higher Harvest by H‑E‑B was created for consumers adhering to various dietary lifestyles, weather it be a plant-based, carb-conscious or gluten-free diet.

Manvel H-E-B features a large assortment of Texas-made products – from jams and sauces, chips and spreads to Texas-grown tomatoes, greens, citrus and more.

Other offerings include a large assortment of Texas-made products; a Healthy Living department featuring 96 bulk food bins; made in-store fresh-squeezed juices, and freshly made guacamole, along with pre-cut fruit-and-vegetable party trays; fresh sushi, fried rice and noodle bowls, poke bowls, and hot sushi items made daily in-store; a full-service scratch bakery and tortilleria; and a certified wine steward to create the perfect pairings. 

The location also features a full-service H-E-B Fuel station.

“My team and I look forward to providing our neighbors with convenient, quality shopping experiences and solutions. This community is undergoing tremendous growth and it’s rewarding to support it,” said Malcolm Donald MacKenzie III, H-E-B Manvel top store leader.

H-E-B's new store provides fresh sushi, fried rice and noodle bowls, poke bowls, and hot sushi items made daily in-store.

In celebration of the grand opening, H-E-B will donate $5,000 each to Alvin ISD READy Program and the J.B. Hensler College & Career Academy Culinary Arts Program. The READy Program is a family-oriented initiative designed to equip parents of preschoolers with pre-literacy tools and resources by providing a range of engaging activities to share at home, fostering a love for learning and reading from an early age. The Culinary Arts Program provides students with hands-on experience in various careers in the foodservice industry, including catering, restaurant management, food preparation, baking and pastry.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named H-E-B one of its best regional grocery chains in America.

