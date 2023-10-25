Natural Grocers Grows Its Presence in Washington

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. is expanding in the Evergreen State as it opens the doors to its newest location in Kennewick, Wash. This marks the fifth Natural Grocers store in Washington, and the retailer promises its newest customers access to 100% USDA certified organic produce, high-quality organic and natural groceries and more at affordable prices.

Located at 751 N. Columbia Center Boulevard in Kennewick, the latest Natural Grocers store features a contemporary layout and utilizes sustainable building features including 100% LED lighting. The grocer will offer special discounts, sweepstakes, free samples and more at that location through Nov. 30.

"Natural Grocers is thrilled to open our new location in Kennewick. We've been serving communities in Washington since 2014, when we came to Vancouver,” said Raquel Isely, VP of marketing for Natural Grocers. “We previously had four stores in Washington: two in Spokane and two in Vancouver. Kennewick is the perfect place to bridge the gap in south-central Washington — something many locals have been asking us to do for years.”

Continued Isely: "We want to extend a warm welcome to the residents of Kennewick and the surrounding Tri-Cities communities to enjoy our grand opening festivities and discover what makes the Natural Grocers shopping experience unique."

Natural Grocers is also partnering with Second Harvest Inland Northwest for its "Bring Your Own Bag" program" that will help those in the area facing hunger. The grocer has made an introductory donation of $2,500 to the organization, and will also donate five cents per shopping trip to Second Harvest each time a customer brings their own shopping bag.

Meanwhile, Natural Grocers will celebrate the remodeling of a store in Norman, Okla., on Nov. 2. That location, which first opened in 2011, now features a more spacious and extensive produce department, an expanded body care and beauty section, a modernized checkout queue, and a new area for nutrition education classes, recipe demonstrations and more.

Family-operated Natural Grocers operates more than 165 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Natural Grocers one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.