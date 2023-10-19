ShopRite in North Jersey Ready for Grand Opening

It has kind of a royal title – the ShopRite of Sussex – and the retailer’s latest store in New Jersey features a combination of elevated experiences and the common touch. Located at 1 Wiebel Place, this ShopRite will open its doors on Oct. 25.

Owned by family-owned RoNetco Supermarkets, Inc., the ShopRite of Sussex offers a wide variety of groceries, including private label items under the Bowl & Basket, Wholesome Pantry and Paperbird Own Brands labels. To meet shoppers’ interests and needs, the store is also stocked with a range of locally-sourced foods and carries a host of fresh-prepared and restaurant-style meals that are part of its Fresh to Table program.

A temperature-controlled walk-in seafood market is another highlight, staffed by specialists who can help customers select seafood and provide preparation tips and recipes. The full-service meat department is likewise filled with an array of choices, including traditional meats like ground beef as well as organic, natural, grass-fed and simply sourced products.

Shoppers can also get more errands done at this location via a co-located True Value Hardware department. According to the company, this is a first-of-its-kind hardware selection in a ShopRite store.

The structure itself was designed with sustainability in mind. Green features include energy-efficient refrigeration and lighting, spanning LED lighting throughout the store and its parking lot.

RoNetco owns eight ShopRite stores in northwestern New Jersey and has been in the grocery business for nearly a century. Co-president and COO Dominick J. Romano and Co-president and CFO David Romano will be on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which will also feature a performance by a local high school marching band and a flag-raising ceremony led by the members of a nearby American Legion post.

“RoNetco Supermarkets has a long history of commitment to the communities where our ShopRite stores operate, and we look forward to officially becoming a part of the great Sussex community,” said Dominick Romano.

The ShopRite of Sussex will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 360-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people. The company is No. 29 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.