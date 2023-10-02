ShopRite of Warminster Rolls Out ‘Fresh to Table’ Concept

The ShopRite of Warminster, located at 942 West Street Road in Warminster, Pa., is the latest store operating under the banner to DebutFresh to Table, the store-within-a-store concept featuring fresh, on-trend foods, easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a range of grab-and-go formats.

Designed within the store’s existing footprint, Fresh to Table offers a one-stop-shop meal experience through sections stocked with ready-to-cook items and ready-to-heat and ready-to-eat meals. The multipurpose space also provides items from ShopRite’s Own Brands lines, including Bowl & Basket and Wholesome Pantry products.

“We are excited to launch Fresh to Table, as it offers a whole new way for customers to access fresh foods and take home easy-to-prepare meals,” said Deborah Cowhey, owner and operator of family-owned ShopRite of Warminster. “The store-within-a-store concept provides a wide selection of wholesome seasonal foods, an outstanding variety of products and a convenient solution to help our customers find the meal solutions they are looking for at the best possible price.”

The Fresh to Table shopping experience combines ShopRite’s ready-made meal expertise with foods and ingredients curated by the banner’s chefs and procured from departments across the store, including meat, seafood, produce and bakery. Shoppers can also access Fresh to Table meals, snacks and produce through the store’s online grocery service.

Other recent Fresh to Table rollouts have occurred in Maryland, New York, Connecticut and elsewhere in Pennsylvania.

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 360-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people. The company is No. 29 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.