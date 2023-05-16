ShopRite Opens 2 More Fresh to Table Concepts in Maryland

The Fresh to Table area makes it faster and easier for shoppers to pick up meals and ingredients.
As shoppers pick up the pace of their everyday lives without taking a beat on expectations for quality and satisfaction, ShopRite is expanding its Fresh to Table concept to additional stores within its co-op footprint. The company announced the opening of store-within-a-store attractions at two more Klein’s Family Markets locations in Riverside, Md., and Howard Park, Md. Klein’s already operates Fresh to Table areas at its stores in the Maryland towns of Forest Hill, Aberdeen, Bel Air and Jacksonville.
Klein’s shoppers can browse a variety of offerings at the one-stop shop to create meals with ready-to-cook fresh items and ready-to-heat/ready-to-eat meals, including an array of Maryland-style seafood dishes. The Fresh to Table area also includes products from the Klein’s Signature and ShopRite private label collections.
“The combination of wholesome, seasonal fresh foods and state-of-the-art technology is designed to help our customers find a wide variety of balanced meals in a convenient format,” said Marshall Klein, owner and operator of Klein’s Family Markets.
Fresh to Table reinvents traditional produce and fresh food departments.
The Fresh to Table additions at Klein’s Family Markets come on the heels of other concept introductions at ShopRite stores in Connecticut, New York and Pennsylvania. To Klein’s point, the retailer’s aim is to reinvent traditional fresh food and produce departments to make it simple for shoppers to get what they need for meals, snacks and more. The convenience factor extends to the omnichannel, too, as Fresh to Table meals, snacks and produce are available through the grocer’s online services for pickup and delivery.
Klein’s Family Market, which runs nine stores in Maryland, joined the ShopRite banner in 2009. ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, N.J., and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. Some of its other banners include Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people. The co-op is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.