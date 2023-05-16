ShopRite Opens 2 More Fresh to Table Concepts in Maryland

As shoppers pick up the pace of their everyday lives without taking a beat on expectations for quality and satisfaction, ShopRite is expanding its Fresh to Table concept to additional stores within its co-op footprint. The company announced the opening of store-within-a-store attractions at two more Klein’s Family Markets locations in Riverside, Md., and Howard Park, Md. Klein’s already operates Fresh to Table areas at its stores in the Maryland towns of Forest Hill, Aberdeen, Bel Air and Jacksonville.

Klein’s shoppers can browse a variety of offerings at the one-stop shop to create meals with ready-to-cook fresh items and ready-to-heat/ready-to-eat meals, including an array of Maryland-style seafood dishes. The Fresh to Table area also includes products from the Klein’s Signature and ShopRite private label collections.

[Read more: "Nutley Park ShopRite to Acquire North Jersey Banner Location"]