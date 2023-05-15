Nutley Park ShopRite to Acquire North Jersey Banner Location

New Jersey’s Nutley Park ShopRite Inc. has disclosed plans to acquire Kearny ShopRite, Inc. from the Tully family. The planned sale of the Kearny store, along with Tully ShopRite Liquors, to new owners comes as longtime operator Richard Tully retires from the supermarket business.

Richard Tully’s father, John Tully, opened his first market in Kearny, N.J., in 1938 and joined the retailer-owned Wakefern Food Corp. cooperative in 1948, just two years after it was formed. John Tully was one of the earliest members of Wakefern and the first to put the name ShopRite on his store. As a result, the ShopRite name has been part of the Kearny community for nearly 75 years, and today the store is located at 100 Passaic Avenue. Richard Tully grew up in the business and joined his father in running the supermarket in 1971. Richard’s wife, Cheryl, later joined him in the business and the two have operated the family store and served the community for more than 50 years.

“ShopRite of Kearny and the Tully family have been dedicated to customer and community service for decades, and we are proud to continue those traditions as we welcome their store and associates into our family of supermarkets,” said Carol LoCurcio, owner of Nutley Park ShopRite, which operates the New Jersey ShopRites of Belleville and Nutley. “We wish Richard the best in his well-deserved retirement. We look forward to building on the legacy of service the Tully family has established in Kearny.”

The acquisition is expected to be completed in June 2023.

“We are proud that our family has served the Kearny community for more than seven decades and grateful for all the friendships we’ve made along the way. We thank our loyal customers and our dedicated associates. We know the store is in good hands with Nutley Park ShopRite Inc. and the LoCurcio family at the helm,” noted Richard Tully.

“Although this chapter is ending for me as I retire, my connection to the community will remain,” added Tully, who has provided support over the years to local schools, churches, and police and fire departments.

The ShopRite of Nutley also has a long history of membership in the New Jersey-based Wakefern co-op. Grocer Vincent LoCurcio Sr. opened a superette in downtown Nutley in 1953 and joined Wakefern one year later. His son, Vincent LoCurcio III, would later lead the business. The family opened a second store, the ShopRite of Belleville, in 2013, and today, Vincent’s wife, Carol LoCurcio, and Vincent’s son, Joseph Frusteri, run both stores.

In other banner news, Zallie Family Markets, a family-owned and -operated South Jersey-based company, reopened its Glassboro ShopRite store in New Jersey on April 30. The renovated ShopRite is part of Zallie Family Markets’ major investments this year as it celebrates 50 years in the supermarket business.

ShopRite has nearly 280 supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland. The company is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, N.J., and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. Some of its other banners include Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people. The co-op is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 listing of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.