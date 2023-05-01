Zallie Family Markets Unveils Renovated ShopRite in South Jersey

Recently rebranded Zallie Family Markets, the family-owned and operated South Jersey-based company formerly known as Zallie-Somerset Inc., reopened its Glassboro ShopRite store in New Jersey on April 30. The renovated ShopRite is part of the Zallie Family Markets’ major investments this year as it celebrates 50 years in the supermarket business.

Located at 201 William Dalton Drive, the fully renovated Glassboro store offers customers several new services and expanded product selections including a new Cheese & Charcuterie Island, Sushi & Wok Station, and Grill & Café. Renovated departments include a full-service bakery, deli, produce, dairy, meat and frozen sections. Two other departments that experienced major overhauls were catering and floral. Each were enhanced to allow for the serving of any size party or event.

The remodeled ShopRite also features LED lighting as well as new refrigerated cases that are environmentally friendly and energy efficient. Additionally, the store offers the online shopping service OPD (Order. Pickup. Deliver), which now has a dedicated area conveniently located close to the designated OPD parking spots.