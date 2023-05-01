Advertisement
05/01/2023

Zallie Family Markets Unveils Renovated ShopRite in South Jersey

Glassboro location part of company’s major investments as it celebrates 50 years in supermarket business
Marian Zboraj
Digital Editor
ShopRite Zallie NJ
Glassboro ShopRite offers the online shopping service OPD (Order. Pickup. Deliver), which now has a dedicated area conveniently located close to the designated OPD parking spots.

Recently rebranded Zallie Family Markets, the family-owned and operated South Jersey-based company formerly known as Zallie-Somerset Inc., reopened its Glassboro ShopRite store in New Jersey on April 30. The renovated ShopRite is part of the Zallie Family Markets’ major investments this year as it celebrates 50 years in the supermarket business. 

Located at 201 William Dalton Drive, the fully renovated Glassboro store offers customers several new services and expanded product selections including a new Cheese & Charcuterie Island, Sushi & Wok Station, and Grill & Café. Renovated departments include a full-service bakery, deli, produce, dairy, meat and frozen sections. Two other departments that experienced major overhauls were catering and floral. Each were enhanced to allow for the serving of any size party or event.

The remodeled ShopRite also features LED lighting as well as new refrigerated cases that are environmentally friendly and energy efficient. Additionally, the store offers the online shopping service OPD (Order. Pickup. Deliver), which now has a dedicated area conveniently located close to the designated OPD parking spots.

“We are excited to introduce a variety of new and enhanced offerings in our Glassboro store,” said David Zallie, president of Zallie Family Markets. “This store renovation continues our family’s longstanding commitment to Glassboro and surrounding communities and is part of several store investments we are making throughout the company to enhance our customers’ experience. I want to thank our team members for their perseverance and our customers for their patience throughout the renovation at Glassboro. It was a long process but the finished results show that it was worth the wait.”

Zallie Shoprite NJ
The Glassboro ShopRite features renovated departments such as its produce section.

As part of its rebranding efforts, customers of the ShopRite of Glassboro will also notice Zallie team members sporting new uniforms that reflect the company name change to Zallie Family Markets with a new logo that recognizes the year 2023 as their 50th anniversary in business.

Zallie Family Markets will also soon celebrate the grand opening of the new ShopRite of Center Square Plaza on June 4. The store, located in Woolwich Township, N.J., will replace the ShopRite of Gibbstown that closed for business on April 13.

Meanwhile, food samplings and other special giveaways at the Glassboro ShopRite will run through May 13 as part of the reopening celebration.

ShopRite has nearly 280 supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland. The company is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, N.J., and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. Some of its other banners include Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people. The co-op is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 listing of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

