Wakefern’s Michael Criscuolo Tackling Labor Innovation at GroceryTech

Labor challenges continue to infiltrate the retail space, and grocery has not gone unaffected.

As grocery brands look to invest in their workforce to keep up with swiftly changing trends and employee expectations, Wakefern Food Corp.’s VP of infrastructure and operations, Michael Criscuolo, will look to unlock the secret to labor retention and recruitment and talent automation.

Hear him speak at our inaugural GroceryTech event, co-hosted with sister brand Progressive Grocer .

VP, Infrastructure and Operations, Wakefern Food Corp.

As the son of two longtime grocers, Criscuolo has long had an affinity for the grocery industry. His first job was in a supermarket, and now at Wakefern, he and his team of nearly 150 associates focus on key issues facing grocers today, including cyber security, stability, and support.

In his 10 years at Wakefern, Criscuolo has spearheaded the technology powering Wakefern’s digital presence that has made Wakefern a key player in online shopping. Additionally, he was instrumental in the development of a multiyear cybersecurity roadmap and the modernization of key communications systems, replacing legacy systems and introducing newer, smarter ways of working across the Wakefern cooperative, its 50 member/owners and 350-plus stores operating as ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway.

Prior to Wakefern, Criscuolo spent 10 years at Gristedes/Red Apple Group as director, managing the organization’s marketing, financial reporting and technology.