New Festival Foods Opens in Wisconsin

Skogen’s Festival Foods has expanded its footprint. Earlier this month, the grocer officially unveiled its latest store in Chippewa Falls, Wis., in the northwestern part of that state.

Spanning about 57,000 square feet, the store at 1109 Chippewa Crossing Boulevard rang up its first sales on Oct. 6.

“We have been working on coming to the Chippewa Falls community for a long time and we are very excited to finally open this store,” said President and CEO Mark Skogen. “It’s an honor to join the Chippewa Falls community, and we’re looking forward to providing our newest guests with an enjoyable shopping experience, excellent product quality, and exceptional value.”

In addition to center store grocery staples and everyday essentials, the grocer’s new outpost includes an in-store deli and bakery, sustainable seafood offerings, natural and organic selections and an array of beer, wine and spirits.