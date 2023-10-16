New Festival Foods Opens in Wisconsin

The perimeter of the latest Festival Foods store in Chippewa Falls, Wis., includes an expansive produce section, bakery, deli and meat and seafood counters.
Skogen’s Festival Foods has expanded its footprint. Earlier this month, the grocer officially unveiled its latest store in Chippewa Falls, Wis., in the northwestern part of that state.
Spanning about 57,000 square feet, the store at 1109 Chippewa Crossing Boulevard rang up its first sales on Oct. 6.
“We have been working on coming to the Chippewa Falls community for a long time and we are very excited to finally open this store,” said President and CEO Mark Skogen. “It’s an honor to join the Chippewa Falls community, and we’re looking forward to providing our newest guests with an enjoyable shopping experience, excellent product quality, and exceptional value.”
In addition to center store grocery staples and everyday essentials, the grocer’s new outpost includes an in-store deli and bakery, sustainable seafood offerings, natural and organic selections and an array of beer, wine and spirits.
The Festival Foods in Chippewa Falls is the only grocer in its market with a food court.
The Chippewa Falls Festival Foods carries a variety of prepared foods in a Grab & Go kiosk and is the first food retailer in the area to feature an on-site café. Among other items, the foodservice-at-retail program offers sushi, Asian stir-fry dishes and gourmet popcorn.
Staffed by a team of 160 associates, the store is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.