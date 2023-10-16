Amazon Opens 2 Delivery Stations in Connecticut Ahead of Busy Holiday Season

Amazon is expanding its operations and logistics networking by opening two new state-of-the-art delivery stations in Connecticut ahead of the busy holiday season.

The 105,000-square-foot facility on National Drive in Glastonbury launched on Aug. 30, and the 180,000-square-foot facility on Ellington Road in South Windsor launched on Sept. 27.

Delivery stations play a pivotal role in Amazon’s logistics network, serving as the last stop before packages arrive at customers’ doorsteps. Packages are shipped to a delivery station from neighboring Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers, loaded into delivery vehicles, and delivered to customers. According to the company, delivery stations offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex. In total, three delivery service partners will operate out of the newly launched Glastonbury site and five delivery service partners will operate out of the newly launched South Windsor site. These two sites have already created more than 250 full- and part-time jobs.

“This last-mile delivery station not only brings hundreds of new jobs to this area, but it will also help us ensure we can deliver exceptional service to our customers throughout Connecticut,” said Amazon Site Leader Habib Makhlouta.

Beyond its investments and job creation, Amazon continues to support Connecticut by investing in local organizations and nonprofits through monetary and in-kind donations and volunteering opportunities. In the first weeks of operation, the team in Glastonbury delivered smiles to local students and educators by donating and transporting more than 1,200 classroom items to eight schools in the area.

Meanwhile, over the past five years, Amazon has created more than 800,000 jobs, and will hire an additional 250,000 people this holiday season across full-time, part-time and seasonal roles.

Amazon kicked off this holiday shopping season with a two-day exclusive shopping event for Prime members. The company claims that Amazon Prime members saved more than $1 billion across millions of deals during Prime Big Deal Days on Oct. 10-11.

Amazon's Early Holiday Shopping Trends:

Apparel, beauty, home and toys were among the best-selling categories.

Customers purchased millions of Alexa-enabled devices, including Fire TV and Echo, which were best-sellers.

Apple AirPods Pro (second generation), Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner, and Crest 3D Whitestrips were among the best-selling deals.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence and The Children's Place Kids' Family Matching Festive Christmas Pajama Sets were among the best-selling Creator Favorites.

Squishmallows, Barbie Toy Boat Playset and Catan were among the best-selling toys in the United States.

For the first time, Prime members in the United States shopped holiday kickoff event deals beyond Amazon using Buy with Prime, with some of the most popular deals purchased from Wyze, ALT. Fragrances and Moon Juice.

In addition, Prime members ordered more than 150 million items from independent sellers in Amazon’s store, most of which are small and medium-sized businesses, with Clean Skin Club Clean Towels, Hula Home Spray Bottle and PicassoTiles 100 Piece Set among the best-selling small business products in the United States on the first day of the holiday kickoff event.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.