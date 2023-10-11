Cost-Effective Grocery Delivery Services Aim to Empower Indies

National Retail Solutions (NRS), a provider of point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platforms and NRS PAY with credit card processing for independent retailers, has now introduced the NRS Ultimate E-Commerce Package and free delivery service for independent retailers, available immediately to both current and new NRS e-commerce program participants. The comprehensive solution aims to help indies compete in a rapidly evolving market landscape.

The all-inclusive package provides the following:

The BR Club Shopping App : Retailers in the NRS e-commerce program can now amplify their digital presence by offering customers convenient online shopping, for which they pay an app delivery fee and a service fee. This is achieved by integrating such popular delivery service partners as DoorDash, Uber, Point Pickup and Relay, into the framework. These partners are seamlessly integrated into the NRS store website and BR Club Shopping App, significantly lowering delivery costs for retailers.

A customized retail website : Retailers can create a mobile-friendly, branded website that seamlessly connects to their POS system.

Find My Biz : NRS offers retailers a store locator feature that enables customers to easily find a business through search engines and social media.

Manage My Reviews : The service helps retailers maintain a positive online presence by effectively managing online reviews and responding to customer inquiries.

Loyalty Programs : NRS offers robust online loyalty incentives to keep customers coming back and saving money.

“We’re delighted to introduce the NRS Ultimate E-Commerce Package and complimentary delivery services to our retail partners and their customers,” said Elie Y. Katz, CEO of Newark, N.J.-based NRS. “We aim to empower retailers with cost-efficient services, enabling them to serve their communities better and compete successfully against larger online retailers.”

Added Ari Korman, NRS’ SVP of e-commerce: “In a digital world, our merchants operate physical stores. NRS bridges the gap between physical and digital stores, creating a ‘phygital’ environment that maximizes retailers’ chances of success.