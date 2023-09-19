Homesome, Forage Team to Accept EBT SNAP Payments Online

E-commerce platform Homesome has joined forces with payments processor Forage to launch SNAP as a payment method. Through this partnership, Homesome plans to roll out the solution at LaBonne’s Markets and will expand to additional independent retailers over the next 12 months. LaBonne’s operates stores in Watertown, Woodbury, Salisbury and Prospect, Conn.

“We’re very excited to bring SNAP as a payment method to our Homesome merchants,” noted Rahul Chabukswar, CEO and founder of San Jose, Calif.-based Homesome. “Unlocking this capability has a direct impact on the customers and communities they serve, and we couldn’t be more proud to play a part.”

San Francisco-based Forage has already enabled several independent grocers to accept SNAP online, including the nation’s first food hub to do so. According to Forage, it’s the only USDA-approved third-party payment processor that offers best-in-class software along with a team of in-house experts to help retailers through the USDA authorization process. Earlier this month, the company teamed with Grocerist, which offers the first and only grocery-specific e-commerce solution built on Shopify, to offer independent grocers what the companies have characterized as the most complete and streamlined end-to-end e-commerce solution incorporating SNAP payment processing and grocery delivery.

“When choosing who to work with to enable EBT SNAP online it was an easy decision,” added Chabukswar. “When you partner with Forage, you get superior technology and extensive knowledge of USDA’s approval process, but for a business like Homesome, a platform hosting many different grocery merchants, Forage’s streamlined process for onboarding additional merchants was the determining factor. Forage is the only player in the space that has a scalable solution.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Homesome to enable EBT SNAP for their merchants,” said Forage CEO and co-founder Ofek Lavian. “Homesome’s turnkey solution, from inventory management to delivery automation, makes it easier for grocery businesses to serve shoppers and grow. Enabling EBT SNAP online is an expansion of Homesome’s capabilities, and demonstrates their commitment to feeding families and improving access to healthy, affordable food.”