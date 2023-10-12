Sprouts Farmers Market Unveils State-of-the-Art Distribution Center

Sprouts Farmers Market has opened a new 337,000-square-foot distribution center in the Southern California city of Fullerton. The facility will support deliveries to nearly 100 Sprouts locations within a 250-mile radius and will be able to support future growth in the region.

The distribution center will expand the grocer’s partnerships with local farms and growers, as well as its dedication to improve its environmental impact and sustainability efforts. Special features include:

34° Fahrenheit and 55° Fahrenheit storage and fruit ripening rooms to support the ripening process of Sprouts produce.

Significant reduction of transportation-related emissions by saving an estimated 725,000 miles from current delivery routes due to its closer proximity to stores.

Tracking for future solar panel implementation and LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification, a framework for a healthy, high-efficient, and cost-effective green buildings.

11 electric vehicle charging stations for employee use, with room for future growth, as well as an EV terminal truck to assist with daily yard operations.

“We are committed to bringing the freshest, locally sourced produce to market, and the Fullerton distribution center exemplifies this commitment,” said Jack Sinclair, CEO of Sprouts. “The facility not only augments our efforts to expand across California and the country, but also strengthens our commitment to environmental sustainability.”

Continued Sinclair: “Equipped with advanced ripening rooms, the new DC ensures optimal conditions for produce storage, providing shoppers perfectly ripe avocados and bananas. Our ability to deliver fresh, high-quality produce at an exceptional value is supported by our network of distribution centers, direct grower relationships, and enhanced quality control.”

Meanwhile, the grocer had a fruitful second quarter and is continuing to rapidly expand across the United States with four new store openings. The grocer recently reported net sales totaling $1.7 billion for the 13-week second quarter ended July 2. This is a 6% increase from the same period in 2022. Comparable-store sales grew 3.2%, while e-commerce sales rose 16%, representing 12.1% of total sales.

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market employs approximately 31,000 associates and operates 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. The company is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.