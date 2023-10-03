Crest Foods Adds 10th Location in Oklahoma

Oklahoma-based grocer Crest Foods is opening a new store in that state. The latest location is on Covell Road, west of Sooner Road, in the grocer’s hometown of Edmond and will welcome shoppers on Oct. 18.

Occupying 105,000 square feet, this is the 10th Crest Foods in Oklahoma and the second in Edmond. The family-owned chain’s slogan is “Home of Rock Bottom Prices,” and the retailer touts the fact that it buys directly from more than 150 manufacturers and the largest supplier in the state. Low overhead and facility ownership also help the independent operator keep its prices low.

[Read more: “ShopRite of Warminster Rolls Out ‘Fresh to Table’ Concept”]

The new store, like other Crest Food outposts, carries a variety of products. Shoppers can browse fresh meat and seafood cases, an in-store bakery and produce section and pick up everyday essentials for their pantry and home.

Crest Food stores are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Same-day delivery is available through Instacart and Shipt.

According to a report in the local Journal Record newspaper, the new store will bring between 250 to 300 new jobs to the Edmond area. On a recent Facebook post, Crest Foods announced that it is seeking full-time and part-time associates to staff the store.

The official unveiling of Crest Foods follows another grocery business opening in that community. Earlier this year, a drive-thru grocery store operated by JackBe opened in Edmond, providing on-demand ordering and pickup within as little as 15 minutes after an app order.

Other grocers operating in the city of Edmond include Sprouts Farmers Market, ALDI, Natural Grocers, Homeland and Uptown Grocery Co. and Walmart.