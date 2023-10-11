1st Jersey City Whole Foods Market to Open in November

Whole Foods Market will open a new 51,156-square-foot store at Washington Street and Columbus Drive in Jersey City, N.J. – its first location in the city – on Nov. 9, at 8 a.m. Along with graphics representing the nearby Hudson River, the store features a cool-toned color palette chosen to create an oasis of calm amid a bustling community. The new location will carry more than 1,000 local items from the Northeast across the store, sourced with the input of John Lawson, senior local forager for Whole Foods.

The Jersey City store will include a produce department with an array of certified-organic, conventional and Sourced for Good offerings from more than 12 area farms, a specialty department with more than 200 types of cheese, overseen by trained cheesemongers; a curated grocery section packed with everyday essentials from Whole Foods Market’s 365 brand and more than 1,000 local products; a full-service seafood counter offering sustainable wild-caught or Responsibly Farmed products; a full-service meat counter staffed by butchers who can cut steaks and poultry to order; a prepared food section featuring fresh sushi, self-serve hot and salad bars, rotisserie chicken, self-serve pizza, and a chef’s case where customers can order from a range of entrée and side options; a bakery department providing made-in-house bread as well as everyday favorites and a wide variety of special-diet items like vegan croissants and scones; and a Whole Body department with a large assortment of wellness and beauty items, including exclusives.

Whole Foods Market Jersey City will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on opening day, while regular store hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. On opening morning, free coffee and pastries will be available, and the first 300 customers in line will receive a limited-edition tote bag and a Secret Saver coupon featuring offers of up to $100 off.

Additionally, to give back to the community, the grocer will donate a refrigerated van to nourish.NJ through Whole Foods’ Nourishing Our Neighborhoods program, which aims to enable community-based food rescue organizations to more easily get food to where the need is greatest.

Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon, which is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century.