Schnucks Readies 2nd Fresh Banner Location

Schnuck Markets Inc. is preparing to open its second Schnucks Fresh banner store later this month in Oak Grove Village, Mo. The 23,000-square-foot location will focus heavily on fresh departments, including produce, meat, seafood, deli and bakery.

Schnucks Fresh, officially opening on Oct. 25, will offer customers delivery and curbside pickup through a partnership with Instacart, and the store will house a CVS Pharmacy with a drive-thru. All Schnucks Rewards features will be accepted at the location, including digital coupons and earning 2% cash back on purchases.

“We look forward to continuing our mission to nourish people’s lives and to show area customers what we can offer them when building a store from the ground up,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “Schnucks Fresh will be a store where customers will find an extensive selection of the same fresh products for which Schnucks is known throughout the Midwest.”

The opening of the new Schnucks Fresh location will bring with it the closure of Fricks Market in nearby Sullivan, Mo., on Oct. 22. Schnucks acquired two Fricks Market locations in September 2022, with the Union, Mo., store being rebannered as a standard Schnucks. All associates from the Sullivan Fricks location will relocate to the new store.

Schnucks opened its first Fresh banner store in August 2021 in Jasper, Ind.

“As a new format for us, Schnucks Fresh will be a store that customers will be able to quickly and easily navigate, where they will find an extensive selection of the same fresh products for which Schnucks is known throughout the Midwest,” said Schnuck at the time.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 115 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs 12,000 associates. The company is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Outstanding Independents for 2023. With its CVS Pharmacy subsidiary operating almost 10,000 locations nationwide, Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health is No. 7 on PG’s list.