Schnucks to Purchase 2 Fricks Market Locations in Missouri

Schnuck Markets, Inc. has announced its intent to acquire two Fricks Market locations. The stores, in Union and Sullivan, Mo., are currently owned by Jennifer and Darren Newbanks.

The store in Union will operate as Fricks Market until Oct. 23, then will close for three days before reopening on Oct. 27 as Schnucks. The location in Sullivan will close and reopen during the same time period, remaining a Fricks Market operated by Schnucks until a new 23,000-square-foot Schnucks Fresh store can be completed nearby.

“We’re thrilled to be able to continue our mission to nourish people’s lives in both Union and Sullivan,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “I know Jennifer and Darren Newbanks have remained committed to strengthening their communities through their decades of ownership. We’re excited to build upon their strong customer relationships as we provide our signature assortment of fresh produce, bakery, meat, seafood and deli options, along with our award-winning Schnucks Brand portfolio of products.”

Schnucks intends to offer employment at the renovated stores to all 66 Fricks employees, and both locations will remain union-led.

“We know Schnucks will continue to serve Union and Sullivan customers with access to high quality, nutritional foods as we have done since 1960,” said Jennifer Newbanks, president of Fricks Market. “As our family moves on to the next chapter, we are grateful for the employees who have worked with us as well as the customers who have shopped with us over the years. We’re confident Schnucks – another family-owned grocery company with strong core values – is the right fit to continue supporting families in our communities.”

In August, Schnucks opened its first Schnucks Express store in Columbia, Mo. The grocery store has an interior connection to EatWell, A Natural Food Store by Schnucks, but also features its own entrance. Schnucks Express occupies approximately 11,000 square feet of the 42,000-square-foot building. The store includes items that offer customers a complete grocery experience and focuses on the many customer favorites that are available at traditional Schnucks stores throughout the Midwest.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates more than 110 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs 12,000 associates. Schnucks is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.