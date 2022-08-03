Schnucks Using Sustainable Cooking Oil in Prepared Foods Ops

Schnuck Markets Inc. has signed a supplier agreement with food tech company Benson Hill to use the latter’s Veri brand of cooking oil in the prepared food operations of the grocery chain’s more than 100 stores across Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. As part of Schnucks’ initiative to find more local and more sustainable suppliers, the retailer will use Benson Hill’s Midwest-grown soybean oil across a range of foodservice applications.

“Benson Hill has developed an oil with industry-leading sustainability benefits and a heart-healthy nutritional profile that matches up perfectly with our commitment to nourish people’s lives,” said Geoff Wexler, VP of deli and prepared foods at Schnucks. “As a family-owned grocer headquartered in St. Louis, we are excited to be working with another St. Louis company whose values align with our mission. Together, we will introduce Veri for use in our prepared foods, while at the same time maintaining the flavor and top quality our customers have come to know and love.”

Sourced from Benson Hill’s proprietary soybeans, Veri is billed as a more sustainable alternative to such other vegetable oils as canola, one of the most common cooking oils currently used in foodservice. According to the food tech company, Veri uses significantly less water, reduces CO2e emissions and takes less land to produce than canola or sunflower oil.

Veri also offers 10 grams of omega-9 fatty acids per serving, like those found in olive oil; has independent certification from the Non-GMO Project; and can be used in any cooking style, including frying, pan searing, vegetable roasting and baking.

Benson Hill combines soybean seed innovation with a closed-loop business model to help bring more nutritious, more sustainable and better-tasting food options to market. The company works directly with farmers to grow its soybean varieties in a transparent supply chain, with an emphasis on adopting regenerative agriculture practices for additional traceability and sustainability benefits.

“We believe everyone should have access to nutritious food options,” said Nicole Balderas, VP and general manager of Benson Hill’s specialty oil business. “A better-for-you oil starts with better soybeans that are grown right here in the Midwest. When using Veri, retailers can offer their consumers a great-tasting, more sustainable product.”

Benson Hill employs the CropOS platform, a cutting-edge food innovation engine that combines data science and machine learning with biology and genetics.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates more than 112 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs 12,000 associates. The company was one of two grocers selected for this year’s US Best Managed Companies list. Schnucks is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.