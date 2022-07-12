Schnucks Expands DoorDash Partnership, Includes Prepared Foods

Schnuck Markets Inc. is providing a more cost-efficient option to dining out with the help of DoorDash. After initially launching a partnership with DoorDash in 2021 at five stores in the St. Louis metropolitan area, Schnucks has revealed an expansion of that partnership to include prepared food delivery from 25 stores across the Midwest.

Options available from Schnucks include prepared items from the grocer’s deli, including rotisserie chickens, sandwiches, chicken wings, pulled pork, side dishes and side salads.

“Schnucks’ expanded partnership with DoorDash allows us to reach more customers and gives them greater access to our delicious deli and prepared food options and Schnucks signature items,” said Schnucks Senior Director of Digital Experience Chace MacMullan. “Through DoorDash and our many other e-commerce options such as Schnucks Delivers, Deli Order Ahead, Party Planning Order Ahead and Custom Cake Order Ahead, Schnucks continues to meet our customers where and when it’s most convenient for them.”

Customers can place a DoorDash order by visiting the Schnucks Rewards app and selecting the “DoorDash” link, or they can visit the DoorDash app or website directly. Orders are typically delivered within 30 minutes, depending on DoorDash driver availability and demand. First-time Schnucks DoorDash customers can receive a 20% discount on their order of $15 or more through July 31.

DoorDash will deliver to addresses within 3.7 miles of the following Schnucks stores, with additional locations and menu items a possibility in the future:

Missouri

Richardson Crossing*, 3900 Vogel Road, Arnold

Ballwin*, 15425 Manchester Road, Ballwin

Kehrs Mill*, 2511 Kehrs Mill Road, Ballwin

Brentwood, 8800 Manchester Road, Brentwood

Cape Girardeau* , 19 South Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau

Columbia*, 1400 Forum Boulevard, Columbia

Town Square*, 7909 Highway N, Dardenne Prairie

Fenton*, 45 Gravois Bluffs Plaza, Drive Fenton

Florissant*, 8200 North Lindbergh Blvd., Florissant

Dorsett, 2030 Dorsett Road, Maryland Heights

Zumbehl, 1950 Zumbehl Road, St. Charles

Lindell, 4171 Lindell Boulevard, St. Louis

Loughborough*, 1020 Loughborough Avenue, St. Louis,

St. Louis, Mid Rivers*, 577 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters

Webster Groves*, 8650 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves

Wentzville*, 1960 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville



Illinois

Alton*, 2811 Homer M. Adams Parkway, Alton

Bloomington*, 1701 East Empire Street, Bloomington

Champaign*, 109 North Mattis Avenue, Champaign

Collinsville*, 501 Beltline Road, Collinsville

Market Place*, 1000 Columbia Centre Drive, Columbia

East State*, 6410 East State Street, Rockford

Montvale*, 2801 Chatham Road, Springfield

Swansea*, 2665 North Illinois Street, Swansea

Indiana

Lawndale*, 5000 Washington Avenue, Evansville

(*Indicates new Schnucks location offering DoorDash delivery)

Another e-commerce partner, Instacart, recently enabled Schnucks customers to order Schnucks Delivers curbside and delivery directly through the Schnucks Rewards app. Previously, customers were redirected outside the app to place a Schnucks Delivers or Curbside Pickup order.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates more than 100 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs 12,000 associates. The company was one of two grocers selected for this year’s US Best Managed Companies list. Schnucks is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.