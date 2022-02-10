Schnucks Makes Party Planning More Convenient, Efficient

Just in time for Big Game gatherings, Schnuck Markets Inc. has introduced order-ahead party planning via the Schnucks Rewards app and on the company’s website for pickup at 59 store locations in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. Options include party platters, sandwiches, sides, soups, salads, appetizers, entrees and select bakery items.

“Customers at more than half our locations can now order what they want, when they want, for their parties and family gatherings simply by using their smartphones, tablets and computers,” said Chace MacMullan, Schnucks’ senior director of digital experience. “To save customers time and hassle, orders are paid for in advance and ready for pickup at the deli counter, so there is no need for customers to wait in line at the checkout.”

To find a location near them, customers can go to the Party Planning section of Schnucks' website and enter their ZIP code. Orders should be placed at least 72 hours in advance of the desired pickup time. As an added bonus, first-time order-ahead party-planning customers will earn an extra 250 Schnucks Rewards points.

Schnucks also recently added Deli Order Ahead Kiosks to 30 more stores, bringing the number of locations offering the time-saving solution to 67. The kiosks allow customers to order sliced meats, cheeses and prepared foods while skipping the line at the deli counter. Customers enter their phone number, and when their order is ready, they will receive a text instructing them to return to the cooler next to the kiosk to pick up the order.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates more than 100 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs 12,000 associates. The company is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.