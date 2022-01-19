Schnucks Eases Labor Woes With New Workforce Solution

To help alleviate labor issues that are being felt across food retail, Schnuck Markets Inc. has completed a company-wide implementation of the Workforce Management solution suite from Logile Inc., a retail labor-planning, workforce management, inventory management and store execution provider.

The Logile modules implemented at Schnucks’ 111 stores include engineered labor standards, enterprise labor modeling, forecasting, staffing, employee scheduling, time and attendance, and dashboard reporting.

“Logile’s complete workforce management solution supports our store managers by handling the complexity of labor planning and scheduling. In addition, Logile’s mobile employee self-service application enables our teammates to use their mobile phone to take charge of their work availability [and] time-off requests, and have visibility to swap shifts with other teammates,” said Kim Anderson, VP of store operations for Schnucks.

“Even through these most unpredictable of times, including all the impacts of the pandemic, [Logile’s] artificial intelligence and machine-learning forecasting algorithms adapted to produce accurate sales and item level forecasts across all our stores and departments,” noted Scott Russo, Schnucks’ director of workforce management. “Their forecasting accuracy enables us to more accurately schedule our teammates to meet our customers’ needs. Their flexibility and commitment to our partnership were also vitally important to our success. During our rollout, Logile responded to our requested enhancements to scheduling and dashboard reporting in order to help customize the technology for our company’s use.”

“We are very appreciative of having the opportunity to partner with and provide our solutions and services to a retailer of Schnucks’ quality and leadership. Enabling their very high standards and retail thought leadership also gave Logile a chance to learn and improve. The experience with Schnucks has made us better, and I am grateful for the confidence and trust they had in our team,” said Purna Mishra, founder and CEO of Dallas-based Logile.

Logile will also provide Schnucks its Store Execution (task management) solution, with rollout anticipated to begin in the first quarter of 2022.

Other food retailers that have adopted Logile’s workforce solutions include Vallarta Supermarkets and Smart & Final.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates more than 100 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs 13,000 associates. The company is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Commerce, Calif.-based Smart & Final, with 254 locations, including larger-format stores under the Smart & Final Extra! banner that combine a warehouse-store format with traditional grocery offerings, is No. 59 on the list.