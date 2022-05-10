2 Grocers Recognized as 2022’s Best Managed Companies

The US Best Managed Companies program, sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, has unveiled its 2022 honorees.

The 2022 designees consist of 51 private companies, each generating at least $250 million in annual revenue, that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people, and fostering a dynamic, resilient culture, as well as strong financials. This year’s designees continued to propel their businesses forward by prioritizing purpose, investing in their workforces, and demonstrating their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

Two grocers were selected for this year’s US Best Managed Companies list: Schnuck Markets Inc. and 99 Ranch Market.

“We’re honored to be recognized as a US Best Managed Company,” said Todd Schnuck, Schnucks chairman and CEO. “We accomplish our mission to Nourish People’s Lives through a shared strategic vision in our organization as well as through meaningful philanthropy in our communities. I commend our leadership team for its commitment to our customers and teammates, ensuring we consistently execute on what matters most in our stores.”

Earlier in the year, Schnucks showed its support for the local ethnic community in St. Louis by partnering with Sister Sister Kitchen to bring the company’s line of grab-and-go Pan-Asian entrees and appetizers to Schnucks delis and prepared food areas.

A mark of excellence for private companies, the Best Managed Companies program provides such benefits as access to a global community of peer business leaders and marketplace recognition.

“We celebrate the achievements of the 2022 US Best Managed Companies honorees,” said Jason Downing, vice chairman of New York-based consulting firm Deloitte LLP, and U.S. Deloitte Private leader. “These businesses are led by management teams excelling across the enterprise. When looking at their commitment to excellence, investment in their people, and their focus on long-term DEI and sustainability initiatives, we were inspired by the scale and depth of their impact. We look forward to their future achievements.”

A panel of independent judges reviewed the US Best Managed Companies applications in February and selected this year’s honorees based on their strengths across the four core criteria, and whose management teams excel amid change.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates more than 100 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs 12,000 associates. The company is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Meanwhile, Asian grocer 99 Ranch Market was established in 1984, with its first store in Westminster, Calif., also known as Little Saigon. The Buena Park, Calif.-based Asian supermarket chain has more than 50 store locations. It opened its first store in New York state in April. The company is No. 100 on The PG 100.