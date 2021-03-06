99 Ranch Market Brings Asian Inspiration to Arizona

Leading Asian-focused retailer 99 Ranch Market received a warm welcome from Phoenix area residents on May 29 when it entered the market with a 44,000-square-foot store.

Located in Chandler, Ariz., near North Dobson Road and West Chandler Boulevard, the store is the first 99 Ranch Market to open this year and the company’s 54th location overall. Highlights of the store include a live and frozen seafood department that features more than 400 products along with services such as complimentary cleaning, frying and steaming. There is also a full service bakery, hot deli and food court branded as Eat Up!, that contains concepts such as Nine Wings, Veggie Village, Jin Tofu Village and other future concepts.

The newest location at 44,000 square feet is slightly smaller than the two stores 99 Ranch Market opened last year. The company opened a 54,000-square-foot store in Fairfax, Va., in August 2020 and in January 2020 it opened a 56,000-square-foot store in Quincy, Mass.

“Over the past 35 plus years, our success has made us more than just an ordinary grocery store chain,” the company said in a statement. “To Asian Americans, we are their home away from home; to all other ethnic groups, we are the link to learning and experiencing about Asian cultures.”

Here’s how the company brings that philosophy to life at its new Chandler location...