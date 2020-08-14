Shipt, 99 Ranch Mark Anniversary With Special Offers

Grocery delivery service Shipt is celebrating the first anniversary of its introduction of same-day delivery at specialty Asian food retailer 99 Ranch Market and its two retail banners, 168 Market and Cravings by 99 Ranch Market, with some special offers.

In honor of the occasion, Shipt customers in select areas who spend $80 with 99 Ranch Market will receive $10 off their next order, and customers now have the ability to pay per delivery for a one-time fee of $10, with no obligations or commitment.

“What an exciting first year it has been partnering with 99 Ranch Market,” said Joe Manning, chief business officer of Birmingham, Alabama-based Shipt. “99 Ranch Market has allowed Shipt to tap into a new multivertical retail space, by providing customers same-day delivery from their beloved specialty Asian retailer. We can’t wait to see what’s in store during our next year of partnership!”

“The partnership with Shipt has allowed 99 Ranch Market and its retail banners to service a broader spectrum of shoppers throughout the nation,” noted Juliet Chen, director of marketing at Buena Park, California-based 99 Ranch Market. “Customers are able to conveniently shop their favorite international groceries in the comfort of their own homes. As we continue to enhance and innovate, we look forward to transforming the customer’s shopping experience for many years to come.”

Shipt customers in more than 8 million households have access to same-day delivery of products from all of the 50-plus 99 Ranch Market stores in seven states, including California, Nevada, Texas and Oregon.

Available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities, Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Minneapolis-based Target, operator of more than 1,800 stores, 39 distribution centers and Target.com, and No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. 99 Ranch Market is No. 87 on PG’s list.