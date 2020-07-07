Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Offers Same-Day Deliveries

Shipt, the delivery service owned by Target, said Tuesday it has struck a deal with Fresh Thyme Farmers Market to give its customers access to same-day food retail deliveries.

The delivery service applies to 30 Midwestern metro areas and some 10 million households, Shipt said. “Michigan residents in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Lansing metro areas will also receive access to same-day delivery of beer and wine from Fresh Thyme Farmers Market,” the company said. “Members must be at least 21 years old to order or accept alcohol deliveries, and will be required to present identification upon delivery.”

To promote the new service, Shipt will offer a discounted, $49 annual membership — regular price is $99 — until Saturday. Additionally, customers now have the option to pay per delivery with a one-time fee, no obligations or commitment.

This new partnership with Fresh Thyme Farmers Market provides Shipt members product offerings that follow vegan, paleo, keto, vegetarian or wheat- and gluten-free diets.

"Fresh Thyme Farmers Market is a staple for healthy, convenient and budget friendly living," said Joe Manning, chief business officer of Shipt. "Partnering with Fresh Thyme Farmers Market gives us the opportunity to provide an additional layer of ease by bringing fresh and healthy goods to members across the Midwest."

Target has owned delivery service Shipt since December 2017. As for Shipt, it recently teamed with Quotient Technology, a digital promotions, media and analytics company, to provide digital coupons for groceries and household staples to customers via Shipt’s website and app.

Downers Grove, Ill.-based Fresh Thyme Farmers Market operates approximately 75 stores in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The company is No. 93 on Progressive Grocer’s 2020 PG 100 list of the top grocers in the United States.