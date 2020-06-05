Quotient, Shipt Team on Digital Coupons

Quotient Technology, a digital promotions, media and analytics company, has formed a partnership with grocery delivery service Shipt to provide digital coupons for groceries and household staples to customers via Shipt’s website and app.

The team-up comes as online grocery delivery services are experiencing a sharp uptick in use, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, Shipt has seen a significant increase in app downloads and added 80,000 new Shipt Shoppers to its community during the crisis.

Quotient will enable Shipt for the first time to offer national manufacturers’ coupons from such well-known consumer-packaged goods (CPG) brands as Bayer HealthCare, Kimberly-Clark, Colgate-Palmolive, and Johnson & Johnson, allowing consumers to save money on popular brands purchased online. Meanwhile, retailers can spur e-commerce growth by integrating digital coupons into their online experience, and CPG companies’ products can reach millions of additional customers in new, growing e-commerce channels.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Shipt to the Quotient network as we continue to transform the shopping experience to make life easier and help customers,” said Steven Boal, CEO and chairman of the board of Mountain View, Calif.-based Quotient. “Our ability to provide value and savings to customers, whether in-store or online, is key for long-term growth in grocery e-commerce.”

New and existing customers can log on to their Shipt account and choose the retailer from which they wish to shop, discovering coupons as they browse the items they need. Coupons also appear for applicable items on product pages. Once chosen, the coupons are redeemed when items are purchased and delivered by a Shipt Shopper. By mid-May, customers should be able to “clip” coupons in the Savings Tab in the app to be redeemed later at checkout.

Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and based in Birmingham, Ala., Shipt also has an office in San Francisco. Target operates more than 1,800 stores, 39 distribution centers and Target.com. The company is No. 15 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.