Press enter to search
Close search

Quotient, Shipt Team on Digital Coupons

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Quotient, Shipt Team on Digital Coupons

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 05/06/2020
Quotient, Shipt Team on Digital Coupons
Quotient will enable Shipt for the first time to offer national manufacturers’ coupons from well-known CPG brands

Quotient Technology, a digital promotions, media and analytics company, has formed a partnership with grocery delivery service Shipt to provide digital coupons for groceries and household staples to customers via Shipt’s website and app.

The team-up comes as online grocery delivery services are experiencing a sharp uptick in use, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, Shipt has seen a significant increase in app downloads and added 80,000 new Shipt Shoppers to its community during the crisis.

Quotient will enable Shipt for the first time to offer national manufacturers’ coupons from such well-known consumer-packaged goods (CPG) brands as Bayer HealthCare, Kimberly-Clark, Colgate-Palmolive, and Johnson & Johnson, allowing consumers to save money on popular brands purchased online. Meanwhile, retailers can spur e-commerce growth by integrating digital coupons into their online experience, and CPG companies’ products can reach millions of additional customers in new, growing e-commerce channels.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Shipt to the Quotient network as we continue to transform the shopping experience to make life easier and help customers,” said Steven Boal, CEO and chairman of the board of Mountain View, Calif.-based Quotient. “Our ability to provide value and savings to customers, whether in-store or online, is key for long-term growth in grocery e-commerce.”

New and existing customers can log on to their Shipt account and choose the retailer from which they wish to shop, discovering coupons as they browse the items they need. Coupons also appear for applicable items on product pages. Once chosen, the coupons are redeemed when items are purchased and delivered by a Shipt Shopper. By mid-May, customers should be able to “clip” coupons in the Savings Tab in the app to be redeemed later at checkout.

Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and based in Birmingham, Ala., Shipt also has an office in San Francisco. Target operates more than 1,800 stores, 39 distribution centers and Target.com. The company is No. 15 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

Also Worth Reading

Grocery Delivery Brands See Surge in Social Media Engagements

Mentions up by an incredible 28,000%

Grocery Pickup, Smaller Stores a Priority for Target

Grocery Pickup, Smaller Stores a Priority for Target

​​​​​​​Reports better than expected Q4 earnings

AFS

Associated Food Stores Loyalty Program Logs Increased Basket Size, E-Coupon Use

Partnership unveils new features for independent grocers

Digital Coupon

Coupons and Ecommerce: Delivering on Grocery Shoppers’ Expectations of Value

Implement a seamless promotion-use experience between the physical store and ecommerce

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Technology
Giant Eagle Forms Digital Media Partnership
Technology
Grocers Extend Digital Coupons to SNAP Participants